Capcom Next is revealing new details on the recently announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard on iOS platforms. The 25-minute show will begin on July 1 at 3pm Pacific Time.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is Showing Up During Capcom Next

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was just announced on Wednesday, teasing protagonist Frank West's new look. The remaster/remake seems to be made with the beloved RE Engine that has fueled Resident Evil: Village, Monster Hunter Rise, and Street Fighter 6.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is launching soon on July 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. You'll be facing off against demons called the Seethe, within the darkness of night, protecting the villagers around you and the Maiden of the mountain Yoshiro. It's a mix of action and strategy as your character slashes enemies in a dance-like formation. You'll be controlling the villagers, who have their own roles to add to the battle like a long-ranged archer.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard is heading to iOS systems.

Despite the reported terrible sales of prior iOS ports (via MobileGamer.biz), Capcom's still going ahead with the release of Resident Evil 7 biohazard on iPhones, iPads, and Mac systems. Hopefully, this one does a little better as it's one of Capcom's best games in the last decade. Our review said, "it immerses the player so well into a terrifying world of horrors thanks to the polish, initially intense combat sequences and numerous memorable sequences that range from simple exploration to grand, over-the-top boss fights." It also said, "Resident Evil fans and horror fans alike will find plenty to encourage and engross as they push, crawl and fight their way through a bold new step for the classic series." Would that experience translate to a phone or tablet, however, when most iOS users expect fast, casual titles?

Capcom's One of the Best Publishers Right Now

Capcom has been on a roll lately. Last year, it was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher overall. Street Fighter 6 was a return to form for the Japanese publisher's fighting game output, and Resident Evil 4's remake lived up to the original. The remake actually made Resident Evil 4 playable for a modern audience as it removed the tank controls for a more fluid third-person shooter experience. There weren't any annoying quick-time events either.

Sometime in 2024, this Japanese company will delight old-school fighting game fans as it's releasing a massive collection of Marvel vs. Capcom titles, many of them unavailable on consoles since the PS3 era. They'll be taken for a ride, for sure.