Key Takeaways PlayStation VR2 and Resident Evil 4 combine to create a new immersive experience with dual-wielding weapons and 4K HDR screen.

Apple users can now play the remake of Resident Evil 4 on their devices, with native Apple silicon support and MetalFX Upscaling.

Cross-platform support, including Universal Purchase and cross-progression, allows for seamless gameplay and access to DLC content.

On December 8, Capcom released free DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4 in the form of VR for the PlayStation 5. If you have the PlayStation VR2 and Resident Evil 4, this opened up a new world of immersion as players could not play the story in a new perspective complete with the option to dual-wield weapons and more. Using all the tech within the PlayStation VR2 headset, one could argue this was a completely new game. Today, Capcom released a Development Diary detailing why this was the perfect fit for the game as some of those involved detail everything.

The 4K HDR screen is mentioned as truly being able to immerse players in true darkness. This will amp up the fear as players won't be able to see in the darkest places of the castle. The headset, itself, also eliminated the confines of a screen and allowed the team to introduce a proper first-person experience in a third-person game. Players will feel the true trigger feel of each weapon with the Haptic Feedback on the controllers, along with implementation of the Haptic Feedback in the headset, itself. Couple this with three-dimensional sound and players can expect to relive the horror of Resident Evil 4 in a whole new way. You can check out the video below.

Those on the latest Apple devices will now have access to the remake of Resident Evil 4. Apple 15 Pro models, along with all iPads and Macs with M-series chips, will be able to play the game as it runs natively on Apple silicon and utilizes MetalFX Upscaling. The game is currently 50% off ($29.99 USD) on the App Store, and a demo is available as a free download. The discount runs until January 17 as players who purchase before that date will receive a collection of in-game items as a special bonus. This includes Attache' Case: Gold, Attache' Case: Classic, Special Charm: Green Herb, and Special Charm: Handgun Ammo. These offer unique abilities when equipped.

Resident Evil 4 will support Universal Purchase, so Apple users will have access across their devices. Cross-progression is included, as well, and the Mac version offers keyboard and mouse support. The DLC Separate Ways is also available on Apple devices. The story involving Ada Wong that intertwines with Leon Kennedy's story will offer a more fast-paced experience for players. Separate Ways will retail for $9.99 while other DLC's for Weapon Upgrade Tickets are available for varying prices.