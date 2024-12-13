Capcom today announced the first new installment in the Onimusha franchise in nearly two decades, Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Capcom has been on a roll at breathing new life into their franchises. Since 2017's Resident Evil VII helped get that franchise back on track, the developer and publisher has since released new entries in the Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, and Dragon's Dogma franchises among others. Each has since gone on to become major hits for the publisher. In 2026, Capcom will attempt to resurrect another franchise that fans have been waiting for, Onimusha.

Following the Way of the Sword

Revealed at The Game Awards, Capcom dropped the first trailer and details for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The game takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period, where an outbreak of Malice has unleashed the demonic Gemna on the peaceful city. You play as a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet and tasked with defeating these hellish, otherworldly creatures.

Though short, the trailer teases many of the epic and bloody sword fights you'll get into in the full game. Other than that, Capcom is keeping many of the plot and gameplay details quiet at the moment. Given the 2026 release window, this isn't too surprising.

The Return of a Beloved Franchise

The Onimusha franchise debuted in 2001 on the PlayStation 2 to solid reviews and ended up selling over 2 million units worldwide. The series blends together Japanese folklore with history to tell a unique narrative around characters capable of wielding the power of the Oni. Each game sees heroes battle it out with the Genma, monsters seeking to conquer the world. Featuring exhilarating sword-based combat, brutal counterattacks, a dark fantasy setting, and a dash of history sprinkled in, the Onimusha franchise managed to garner a sizable fanbase across its short lifespan.

Despite that fanbase, the Onimusha franchise went dormant after the release of the game's sixth title, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Outside a remaster of the original game back in 2018, Capcom had not signaled a willingness to resurrect the franchise. Thankfully, with the successful resurrections of other major franchises, Capcom is now ready to bring back Onimusha. It's just unfortunate we might have to wait a little while longer for more news regarding Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.