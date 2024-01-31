Key Takeaways Capcom releases gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 showcasing new Warfarer Vocation and battling monsters.

Warfarer Vocation allows players to use weapons and skills from any other Vocation for versatile combat combos.

Introduces Vocation Maisters, characters who have mastered their Vocation, and Dragonsplague, a dangerous disease in the game.

Capcom today dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 focused on battling monsters and a new Vocation.

Today's State of Play focused heavily on upcoming titles, including Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom popped up during the show to drop a new trailer for the title, focusing on the new Warfarer Vocation, Vocation Maisters, a plague harming the Arisen's loyal companions, and lots of monster battling action.

Everything we learned from the trailer.

The Warfarer Vocation is an exclusive 'job' class for the Arisen that allows you to use every weapon and skill from any other Vocation. This allows the player to mix and match styles based on their current situation to create some fantastic combos. The one downside of this Vocation lies in lower base stats, which requires players to best think out how to utilize the different weapons and skills to make up for this disadvantage.That ties into Vocation Maisters, characters who have completely mastered their Vocation. During the game, you'll get the chance to deepen your relationship with these masters and gain access to their Vocations. Some of these include Fighter, Mystic Spearhand, and Trickster.

Finally, the trailer also introduced us to the Dragonsplague. This mysterious disease infects pawns traveling between world and gives them remarkable performance and boldness. However, as it reaches terminal stage, it supposedly results in calamity. Expect to deal with the Dragonsplague during your adventure.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2012 smash hit Dragon's Dogma. The sequel comes more than a decade later to immerse players back into its fantasy world with a deep single player narrative, player-focused RPG mechanics, and action gameplay. In the game, you choose your Vocation, build out a party of Pawns, and face numerous foes both big and small. Dragon's Dogma 2 is built utilizing Capcom's proprietary RE Engine to enable high-fidelity graphics, physics, and character AI.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches March 22, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.