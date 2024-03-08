Key Takeaways Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces a Character Creator tool for seamless gameplay transition.

The game offers an immersive world with 1000+ characters and interwoven narratives.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features Japanese culture influences and dynamic gameplay.

Capcom captivated fans during its latest Capcom Highlights video presentation, revealing significant updates for two eagerly awaited titles set to launch this year: Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The presentation, which is now available on Capcom's official YouTube and Twitch channels, provided gamers with a closer look at the new features and immersive experiences these games have to offer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Character Creation Begins Now

In a significant announcement for Dragon’s Dogma fans, Capcom introduced the Character Creator & Storage tool for the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2. This innovative tool allows players to design their Arisen and Main Pawn in advance, ensuring a seamless transition of their creations into the full game upon its release on March 22, 2024. The free tool is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, offering players the chance to craft up to five unique designs for their characters.

Hideaki Itsuno, the game's director, and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi shared insights into the immersive fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, emphasizing the depth of interaction and the impact of player decisions on the narrative and relationships. With over 1000 characters, each with their own motives, the game encourages exploration and creative problem-solving, enhancing the RPG experience.

Moreover, Capcom announced the release of special Pawns created by renowned content creators, adding a unique twist to the adventure by allowing these Pawns to join players' journeys through an interconnected network.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - A Dive into Japanese Mysticism

Capcom also shed light on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an upcoming single-player action strategy game inspired by Japanese culture and folklore. Players will embark on a mystical journey as Soh, alongside the Maiden Yoshiro, aiming to rescue villagers and purify Mount Kafuku from defilement.

The game introduces a dynamic day and night cycle that influences gameplay, challenging players to strategize and collaborate with villagers to prepare for nocturnal battles against formidable foes. Leveraging the power of the RE Engine, Kunitsu-Gami promises a visually-stunning and strategically-complex experience, set to release on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam later this year.

As Capcom gears up for more announcements during Capcom Highlights Day 2 on March 11, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating further news on other major franchises such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Stories and Exoprimal. These updates underscore Capcom's commitment to delivering innovative and engaging gaming experiences to its global fanbase.