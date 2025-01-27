Captain Blood is a 3D action-adventure game that was originally set for release back in 2010 for the Xbox 360 before its original publisher went under and the developers couldn't legally release it themselves. Now, fifteen years later (which also means that 2010 was somehow 15 years ago, which seems impossible), it's now set for release thanks to SNEG. SNEG has rescued the game and allowed it to be smoothed-out a bit and will be releasing it across every modern platform available, including PC via Steam and GOG, so you can get it DRM-free there, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles alongside the Nintendo Switch. It will launch at $24.99 and given the hurdles that had to be leaped through to get it out of legal limbo, that's a good price point.

An early game demo has been available for a while showcasing the gameplay being very akin to God of War with a mix of combat and QTEs to work with alongside a faster pace to the overall adventure than what we get now in a lot of cases. At least from what's been showcased in the demo, it's very much more gameplay-centric without a ton of story bogging things down in between gameplay portions and that's something that stuck out after playing Spider-Man 2 and its early-game being a ton of cutscenes and a little bit of gameplay smattered in there for good measure.

A Pirate's Life for Me

As time goes on and the full game is released, we'll see just how much that holds up for the final game, but it sure feels like a slice of uncut gameplay in the demo and not something truncated for pacing. It's promising because while it has some rough edges in terms of feeling like an AA-level game, that's also a breath of fresh air today where you can have a ton of polish on something to hide the seams and flaws and here, there are quirks to the combat animations, but everything does have a nice flow to it.

Time will tell how well Captain Blood holds up as a finished product, but it looks promising and having it release across so many different platforms means it will have a fair chance to succeed now -- probably a better one than it would have fifteen years ago. Then, the standard for 3D action-platformers were very much like God of War or bust and now that the genre is seen less, a game like this with more of a unique premise and setting can stand out more. I love it getting a GOG release too to ensure it can be played forever no matter what thanks to it being DRM-free.

​​​​​​​Slice and Dice