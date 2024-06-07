Key Takeaways Capybara Games unveiled their new puzzle game Battle Vision Network at the latest Day of the Devs event.

The game is a PvP battler described as a spiritual successor to Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, and stylistically draws inspiration from the likes of Eurovision.

Battle Vision Network is set to be a live game that can be shaped by the community, and is due out in 2025.

There's a chance that when you think of developer Capybara Games, your mind goes towards more action-oriented titles like Super Time Force and Below. But upon closer inspection, it seems that their forte lies in puzzlers games as well, having developed such games as Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes and Grindstone, the latter arguably being one of the best puzzle games in recent years, So it was quite the treat to see tonight's Day of the Devs showcase kick things off proper with the announcement of a new puzzle game from them, Battle Vision Network. As seen in its debut trailer below, it's bold, it's colorful, it's creative, it's insane, and it's something that might be a bit of a gamble, but one that could easily pay off big time if executed properly.

Ready For Prime Time?

The game centers around the titular network, where teams duke it out with colorful attacks and skills in order to prove who's best and climb the galaxy-wide competition's ranks. The pageantry is quite intentional as well, as during the showcase, the developer confirmed that one of the main inspirations for the game was Eurovision. So there's a nice emphasis on theatricality, which certainly allows for a great variety of colorful characters to play as. Gameplay-wise, Battle Vision Network is a spiritual successor to the aforementioned Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, combining casual color-matching gameplay with turn-based tactics in a PvP battler. Players will also get to recruit new captains and team members as they progress, allowing additional abilities to be used alongside other rewards. Taking a cue from Marvel Snap as well, games are set to be quick, lasting about five minutes long.

Here's the gamble, though: This is all an online PvP puzzle battler, and a live game at that. That means new seasons with different characters and challenges, and it's no secret that audiences haven't been keen on the majority of live games lately. But Battle Vision Network does have a possible ace up its sleeve here, as they state that the winners created by the community will shape stats, outcomes, and even narratives of future seasons. That's a twist that could easily give the game an edge (even just having a narrative for a game like this would be unique), especially when combined with what looks like a combination of Clash of Heroes' mechanics and Grindstone's style, which sounds like a winning combo. It's pretty clear that Capybara is putting a ton of heart into this one, but will it pay off? Well, we won't know until 2025, when Battle Vision Network is set to come out for PC and mobile devices via Netflix. For now, it's pretty clear that we're in for a spectacle.