Supermassive's latest game, The Casting of Frank Stone, expands on the universe of popular asymmetrical horror Dead by Daylight. The story follows two timelines - a group of teenagers in 1980 and a group of adults in 2024 - all connected by serial killer Frank Stone.

Naturally, fans of Dead by Daylight will find themselves wondering one thing after playing: Will any of the characters in The Casting of Frank Stone make their way to the original game? At the time of this article, Behaviour Interactive hasn't confirmed whether we'll see a crossover anytime soon, but that doesn't mean we can't dream. Here's who we think would make the best - and worst - additions to Dead by Daylight.

10 Bruno Stanford III

Would Anyone Even Play Him?

OK, we have not heard anyone play The Casting of Frank Stone and say that Stan is their favorite character. He's unlikable for a reason. He's arrogant and mischievous, and a known liar since he repeatedly lied to Linda and Madison from the get-go. It's only when things go bad and Stan realizes that he might die that he actually starts to panic.

Despite the fact that he's the exact opposite of what a survivor should be, and we can't imagine him faring well in Dead by Daylight, his perks would likely be all for himself. We imagine any perk that Stan could possibly come with would reward solo play as much as possible.

9 Augustine Lieber

This Just Seems Wrong

Making Augustine Lieber a survivor just seems wrong, since her whole shtick involved worshiping the Entity and finding people to sacrifice who would strengthen the Entity's hold on the universe. She's not a team player, and we imagine that the other survivors in the lobby - and maybe even the killer - would side-eye anyone that chose to play as her.

But at the same time, we do have to admit that Augustine's deep knowledge of the Entity would give her a good edge for survival. Her perks would likely capitalize on her connection to the Entity. We envision a perk that would enable you to open the door to escape more quickly at the risk of speeding up the endgame collapse, thus putting your teammates at risk.

8 Sam Green

Police Experience Would Come in Handy

Sam Green is like an unsung hero. He might not be your favorite character from The Casting of Frank Stone, but you have to appreciate his tireless dedication to stop other people from falling prey to Frank Stone. He selflessly sacrificed much of his own life and sanity in order to protect others.

We love Sam, we do, but he's not higher on this list because we feel he'd fall into the same trap as Detective Tapp - where he exists, but no one really plays him over other survivors. If Sam Green were to join the Dead by Daylight cast, we envision a tracking perk, perhaps one where you'd be able to see scratchmarks left by the killer, much like the killer sees scratchmarks left by survivors. This would definitely come in handy for those stealth killers where the heartbeat indicator isn't much help.

7 Robert Green

He Comes Prepared

Robert is just kind of there - after all, he just so happened to be invited to tag along to the steel mill in The Casting of Frank Stone, and unfortunately, we imagine that in Dead by Daylight he would also just kind of be there. We don't think he was given enough screen time in The Casting of Frank Stone to make him anyone's favorite, so it's questionable if he'd be a popular pick in the multiplayer game.

That being said, Robert was the only one who came prepared with a first aid kit, snacks and flashlights in his backpack, and when it came to realizing that things were a little too creepy for comfort, he was the first one to suggest they get the police involved. We imagine if Robert were to be added to Dead by Daylight, then his perk would be inspired by his backpack of never-ending supplies, enabling you to hand out up to three items to your teammates.

6 Bonnie Rivera

She'd Have the Coolest Cosmetics

Let's face it. Everyone loves the cool punk-rock girl, and Bonnie has attitude and style in spades from the first scene we meet her. We imagine she'd not only be fun to play, but lore-wise, she'd probably get along great with Nea Karlsson and Sable Ward. The only reason she's not higher on this list is because she wasn't that big of a character in The Casting of Frank Stone, and we imagine that beyond her cosmetic possibilities, people might not actually choose to play her over other survivors they already own.

Still, she proved her worth in The Casting of Frank Stone by saving Linda from a hook at the risk of her own safety, so we imagine her perk would play this up as well. We imagine a perk that would grant stacking tokens to decrease the time it takes to unhook another survivor. The only problem is that getting enough tokens might make "insta-unhooks" broken, but Bonnie would probably throw up her middle finger to that one.

5 Christine "Chris" Gordon

She's Got Leadership Potential

Chris knows how to take charge. After all, she's the director. She wasn't even slightly bothered about the idea of shooting a film in an old steel mill where serial killer Frank Stone once murdered people. She even stole a hand in a jar from his collection of body parts in order to get the perfect shot for her movie. This girl is driven and has nerves of steel - and love her or hate her, you have to admit that she would fare well in the hardships of Dead by Daylight trials.

Her perks would likely take advantage of how driven she is. We imagine perks that would enable her to lead the way, perhaps something where you could ping objectives, like which generator to work on, which exit gate to go towards and possibly even which hook is safe to go towards. We just hope she wouldn't step on Dwight's toes.

4 Jaime Rivera

Lovable Guy with a Jealous Streak

Jaime has a lot of fans, and it's not hard to see why. He has a lot of screen time in The Casting of Frank Stone; he's charming; a good friend; and yes, very easy on the eyes, which would undoubtedly make him a crowd favorite with Dead by Daylight players. He also has an endearing jealous streak, seen in The Casting of Frank Stone when he worried that Robert and Chris were spending too much time together.

Unfortunately, we never get to see what Jaime might have been like in 2024, but we think he'd make a great addition to any survivor team in the Entity's realm. A perk that plays up his jealous streak might be a fun addition to the game - perhaps something where you get an "obsession," much like the killer has, except you'd be able to see this "obsession" every time they're engaged in an action with another player, such as fixing a generator or healing a teammate.

3 Madison "Madi" Rivera

She'd Know How to Survive Against All Odds

Madison Rivera was thrown into something much bigger than her after her mother died, and she ended up with a piece of the cursed Murder Mill film. Just like in The Casting of Frank Stone, where Madi manages to fight her way through the dangers that lurk in Geralt Manor, we imagine that Madi would be able to bring that fight-for-survival energy to Dead by Daylight, making her a good addition to the survivor roster. People would be likely to buy her as a character, since she's young and pretty, and she could have very modern-looking cosmetic options.

We imagine that Madi would have something of a "second wind" perk, where she'd be able to keep fighting despite the odds being stacked against her. In Dead by Daylight, this could translate into a perk where she could "store" a health state and activate it when she's in danger.

2 Linda Castle

We Could Get Two Versions

The most interesting part about adding Linda as a survivor in Dead by Daylight, aside from the fact that she proves herself to be a fighter in The Casting of Frank Stone, is that we could get different cosmetic options for teenage Linda and adult Linda. Teenage Linda is the brave, level-headed camera girl that in 1980 recorded the events of Murder Mill, while 2024's adult Linda is still just as brave and level-headed, but less proud of her past in connection to the events of Murder Mill. Both adult and teenage Linda would lead to a good variety of cosmetic options, too.

We like the idea of Linda not necessarily adding new perks, but a new item. Her trusty camera could make an appearance in Dead by Daylight. We imagine that you could use the camera, much like a flashlight, to stun or slow the killer.

1 Frank Stone

You Didn't Think We Forgot Him, Did You?

This is a shoe-in, but of course, we'd love to see Frank Stone join the roster of killers in Dead by Daylight. He haunted generations of people in The Casting of Frank Stone, and we'd love to see him as a playable character hooking survivors for the Entity.

We imagine his power would involve being able to step out of projection screen "portals" throughout the map, much like he emerged from portals created by a camera in The Casting of Frank Stone. We'd also love to see Dead by Daylight incorporate his ability to "absorb" someone, complete with the visual effect of survivors' faces fighting back from inside of him.

The Casting of Frank Stone 3.0 /5 0 Your Rating 5 stars 4.5 stars 4 stars 3.5 stars 3 star 2.5 stars 2 stars 1.5 stars 1 stars 0.5 star Edit A horror adventure game set in the world of Dead by Daylight, The Casting of Frank Stone centers around a group of young filmmakers and how a serial killer that plagued the town nearly two decades prior will greatly impact their film for decades to come. Adventure Systems Released September 3, 2024 Developer(s) Supermassive Games Publisher(s) Behaviour Interactive