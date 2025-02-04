In Castlevania , the Belmont family is in an endless war against Dracula. It stands to reason they must be powerful. Not only that, but they need the training to utilize all of their physical and mythical abilities to survive against such a deadly foe.

It’s stated that each generation of Belmonts is stronger than the previous, but how do you measure their strength? Someone who packs the toughest punch means little if they can’t protect themselves, for instance. To truly rank the strongest Belmonts in Castlevania, we’ll need to look beyond their generation and focus on their overall skills and accomplishments.

9 Sonia Belmont

First Appearance - Castlevania Legends

Although she's effectively been removed from canon, Sonia Belmont deserves a mention as one of the strongest Belmonts. Before her story was taken out of the official canon, she was the matriarch of the Belmont clan. She was already born with the ability to sense spiritual beings. Her combat skills developed over time.

Sonia was able to hack and slash her way through Dracula's castle, slaying his eternal servant and soon Dracula himself. It's unfortunate that her story conflicted with the rest of the franchise, so she was removed. If you want to glimpse at Sonia beyond her initial game, you can check out her appearance in Vampire Survivors .

8 Leon Belmont

First Appearance - Lament of Innocence

Leon stands out among other Belmonts as he started as a knight at a young age rather than a vampire hunter. He didn't even have the Vampire Killer as the weapon had yet to be made. He relied largely on his magical gauntlet, which allowed him to control magical items.

Perhaps his biggest flex is that he was friends with Dracula.

Albeit the vampire was in disguise.

He may not have used the weapons of future generations, but he was adept with what he had.

7 Desmond Belmont

First Appearance - Order of Shadows

Desmond isn't the most well-known Belmont, seeing as his appearance is reduced to the mobile game. However, he still possessed quite a bit of power that earned him a spot as one of the strongest in the clan. Of course, he masters the use of the whip, but it's his sub-weapons that gain attention.

He uses traditional ones like others in the clan, but Desmond has unique weapons. The Demon Sword and Platinum Blade are distinct in his arsenal, allowing him to tear through his enemies with little difficulty.

6 Trevor Belmont

First Appearance - Dracula's Curse

Trevor has the Netflix series to thank for his influx of popularity even among people who've never played a Castlevania game. However, the series did take away his shining moment in defeating Dracula. In the game canon, he's the first of the Belmont clan to kill him.

One of the coolest things about Trevor, though, is that he didn't accomplish this grand feat on his own. Despite his hardened nature, he doesn't turn away help, and is known to have a capable set of allies at his side.

5 Christopher Belmont

First Appearance - The Adventure

Christopher is almost as obscure of a Belmont as Desmond. What allows him to stand out better is the fact that he's one of the few Belmonts to face off against Dracula twice, and he defeats the vampire each time. Unfortunately, the best way to get a feel of much of his personality is in a spin-off comic, but it's a little murky about whether that's completely canon.

In-game, he's adept at wielding the Vampire Killer along with the various sub-weapons. A cool thing about Christopher is that he can also shoot fireballs from the whip. Only a few others in the Belmont clan can master that ability.

4 Simon Belmont

First Appearance - Castlevania

We can't rank the strongest Belmonts in Castlevania without mentioning the man who started it all: Simon. He's the main protagonist of the original game, and he's an impressive barbarian. The man wields the whip like it's an art form.

An interesting factor about Simon's life is that he was forced to battle Dracula twice. In fact, he's the one who put him back together again by gathering his remains, only to kill the newly resurrected vampire yet again. Bringing Dracula back to life to fight him once more isn't an accomplishment other Belmonts can claim.

3 Juste Belmont

First Appearance - Harmony of Dissonance

The fact that Juste can tap into magical abilities instantly places him near the top of the Belmont clan. Paired with his perfect use of the whip, Juste can be a terrifying vampire hunter.

What's so amusing about all this power, though, is that he never gets the chance to wield it against Dracula. Instead, Juste faces off against a demon. Even so, you can't ignore his skills. Besides simply using magic, he can fuse it with sub-weapons to further enhance them. You can check out the Netflix series to see just how well an older Juste fights.

2 Richter Belmont

First Appearance - Rondo of Blood

Upon his first appearance, Richter has a rather immature demeanor, but he’s truly a kind and heroic young man. His standout ability is the fact that he can use any sub-weapon to perform a potent Item Crash. But he does have a thirst for battle that proves to be a double-edged sword.

His urgency to fight made it easy for Shaft to control in Symphony of the Night. The dark priest even admitted that he pursued Richter thanks to his prowess and how easily he could get rid of other hunters.

1 Julius Belmont

First Appearance - Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

Julius is the last known descendant of the Belmont clan and holds the title of causing Dracula’s final death. The definition of “strong, silent type,” he takes his job seriously, going so far as to threaten to destroy his friend Soma if the man becomes the reincarnation of Dracula.

Julius effortlessly wields the Vampire Killer with his multi-directional attacks. His power is truly shown when he faces off against Soma. Soma immediately understands that Julius did not fight at full strength in their bout, proving that it takes a particular kind of strength to hold back.