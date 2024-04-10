Key Takeaways Dive into a vibrant new world in Cat Quest III for thrilling battles and feline fun.

Developed by TheGentleBros, Cat Quest III marks the return of the beloved action RPG series, introducing players to a whole new world of feline adventures. This highly anticipated title was unveiled with an opening animation trailer at The Triple-i Initiative in Bordeaux, France, today setting the stage for another epic catventure.

Cat Quest 3 Opening Animation Reveal

About Cat Quest 3

Return of the Cat

Cat Quest III is the third installment in the critically acclaimed Cat Quest series, bringing back the charming and colorful world that fans have fallen in love with. This time, the game expands its horizons with a vibrant new world filled with diverse dungeons and biomes waiting to be explored. With a refined combat system that offers tighter attack combos and the introduction of weapon swapping, battles are more exhilarating than ever. Whether you choose to play solo or with a friend in local co-op, Cat Quest III promises an adventure filled with fun and furr-tastic gameplay.

Sail Through The Purribean

For the first time in the series, players can take to the seas and command their own ship in the Purribean. This new feature allows for seamless exploration between the aquatic and terrestrial realms, opening up a treasure trove of possibilities. On land or at sea, players can hunt for booty, uncover new weapons like the blunderpuss, cast furr-ocious spells, and dress up in gla-meow-rous costumes. The Purribean is a vast world ripe for exploration, filled with treasures and mysteries at every turn.

X Marks the Spot

In Cat Quest III, your adventure is truly your own. The game offers complete freedom to explore the Purribean, embark on treasure hunts, and craft a unique story. With an open world at your paws, you can choose to dive into the deepest corners of the Purribean or interact with a quirky cast of characters, helping them with their quests in any order you please.

The mysteries of the Northern Star are vast, and it's up to you to gather clues, investigate, and uncover the secrets that lie hidden within. With a tail as customizable as this, every player’s journey will be unique.

Cat Quest III is set to release in 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.