Key Takeaways Cat Quest 3 impresses with beautiful visuals, intriguing loot system, and abundance of puns, providing a delightful RPG experience.

The game features a simple combat system that encourages strategic customization through gear and offers rewarding boss battles.

Despite the captivating world design, Cat Quest 3 suffers from repetitive music, highlighting the need for more varied soundtracks to enhance player experience.

Cat Quest 3 from the early preview build I've played is the cat's meow. This indie gem has gorgeous visuals, an intriguing loot system and a generous heaping of puns that will make most feline fans smile like the Cheshire Cat. What makes for a grand experience is being able to sail away on your pirate ship and explore the world that developer The Gentlebros has made. There are all sorts of treasures to find wherever you look and completionists will fall in love with it. There are hardships like many pirate journeys, however, such as the repetitive music and the combat perhaps being a little basic for some (but in a good way).

Cat Quest 3's open world is beautiful

Feline Great About Cat Quest 3

Cat Quest 3 is one of those games I imagine myself playing on the Nintendo Switch and not letting go of it until 3 am in the morning. Exploring the world is such a thrill as you find new characters on every corner, at least in the preview build so far. There are plenty of side quests to divulge in and get loot from. One cool aspect is how you defeat a boss and then gain their weapon and appearance. Exploring a cave, taking out foes and then getting yourself in a pickle during the boss fight equates to a fun side venture in your pirate journey. Variety is the spice of life, and so far, The Gentlebros delivers with the side quests in this aspect.

Another great feature from Cat Quest 3 is the loot system. You're rewarded when you go off the beaten path and find a treasure chest. Most of the time, there's gold and experience points, but sometimes you'll come across an interesting piece of gear. For example, a Fisherman in the open world gives you the Fishercat Hat, which gives a 15% damage bonus against foes in the water. Meanwhile, the Blunderpuss adds a second shot to the last ammo clip. You can then upgrade your favorite gear at the main town with the gold you've collected. While the combat is basic, it's complemented by the loot that add status bonuses and effects to your character's attacks.

One issue that did arise, however, is that I defeated an enemy and received a piece of loot and then I died almost straight away after. Then, when I respawned, I realized I didn't have it with me anymore, and the enemy I won the item from was no longer there. It's a shame that loot doesn't carry with you in this instance.

Cat Quest 3 Has a Simple Combat System, But That's a Plus

It has to be said, but Cat Quest 3 has a simple combat system. You have a basic string of attacks, a spell and a ranged weapon, at least at this early point in the game that I was restricted to. As said previously, however, each gear and weapon you collect can alter your cat protagonist's attacks, adding a strategic element to the battle. For thirty minutes or so, I was struggling with a tough boss. This bull kept charging at me, and no matter what I did, I couldn't beat it. Despite my many tries, I didn't get frustrated, though. The combat feels so fluid. You can dodge out of attacks, strike the foe from a distance and utilize spells to gain an advantage. I love the fact you can even jump in your ship and use its cannon fire on foes on the ground.

I also decided to upgrade my gear. At first, I had no idea where to go, but I assumed there was a system in place and went to the main town to investigate. Thankfully, there's a blacksmith that can strengthen your gear dramatically depending on how much cash is on your feline protagonist. After many tries, I finally was able to defeat the boss, and it felt rewarding until the demo unfortunately ended with this accomplishment. Don't be fooled by this game's cute exterior: like a cat's fur, it's going to get hairy.

Cat Quest 3 lets you explore towers and caves.

The combat does seem simple at first, but I think that's part of the charm. There aren't loads of spells to remember or special skills like you'd find in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or Eternal Sonata. Instead, a simple pick-up-and-play experience that can be customized. There are also a variety of weapons at your disposal like a traditional sword or the exciting claws that you can unlock by taking out a side quest's boss.

A Beautiful World Plagued by Repetitive Music

The Cat Quest series' visual aesthetic is unique in the RPG world. In a tilted bird's eye view of the world, the environments are marked by map engravings and a long-distance sighting of the world around you. You'll notice towers in the distance as you look at the ground and see the name of the place stated. There are even dash marks in place like a map instead of invisible walls blocking access. It's smart. The art style also complements the cute concept with bright colors and environments that look ripped from a children's graphic novel.

Unfortunately, the music does let the game down a little. So far, you'll hear the same track over and over again as you explore the pretty world. It's a lovely composition seemingly inspired by the plucky adventures of pirates like Jack Sparrow or Long John Silver, but the same loop of a song, no matter how great it can be, can get annoying. It's sometimes a reprieve to go into a cave or a tower, despite the enemies inside it, to listen to a new song. It would be nice to get different themes for alternate areas like Final Fantasy X or the Kingdom Hearts series.

Overall, Cat Quest 3 is an absolute delight (if you can handle the many, many cat puns in it). The gorgeous world, happy-go-lucky script and adventurous nature of Cat Quest 3 is a lovely escape that many would love to have in the currently uncertain times we live in. Mark Cat Quest 3's release date of August 8 with a cross. While I wait, I'll be diving back into the older installments of the series.