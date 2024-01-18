Embarking into the Catacombs dungeon in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will take you into the Depths through some interesting maze design. Within this intriguing expanse, adventurers will encounter a myriad of enigmas, from sealed gates to a captivating empty chamber adorned with two imposing stone statues. The key to unlocking these mysteries lies in harnessing the extraordinary power of the Shadow of Simurgh.

This Catacombs guide will help you navigate the level in a quick and efficient manner, so you can continue on your journey through the rest of the game.

When you complete this level in The Depths, you will unlock the Shockwave Amulet. The Shockwave Amulet will allow you to create a shockwave when destroying your shadow teleport marker.

How To Open Gates in The Catacombs - The Lost Crown

To open gates within the Catacombs, you will first pull the levers that are beside the door. Once you press the lever, a puzzle will begin that you must solve in order to unlock and open the gate.

Before trying to open any gates of this type, ensure you have already unlocked the ability Shadow of Simurgh Athra Surge. This ability is required to complete the next steps.

Create a shadow in front of the gate. Move to the lever to and pull it to open the gate Activate the Shadow of Simurge Athra Surge ability to teleport back to your shadow (L1 / LB) Quickly slide through the gate before it closes

Utilizing the ability will enable you to pull the lever and quickly teleport back to your shadow to get through the gate in time.

Masks on the Wall Puzzle Solved - Prince of Persia

When you reach the room with two walls showing a large red circle and a large orange circle, you will need to light up both circle at the same time.

Create a shadow in front of one of the 2 circles, similar to what you did for the opening of the gates puzzle. You will need to long jump to get to the height of the circle, and press LB (Xbox) or L1 (PlayStation) when you are in line with the circle.

After the shadow is placed well in front of one of the circles, move to the other side and jump into position in front of that circle too. When you are successfully in the air and in front of the second circle, press LB or L1 again to teleport back to your shadow, lighting up both circles at once.