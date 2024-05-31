Key Takeaways Get ready for EVE Fanfest 2025 in Reykjavik! Dr. Becky Smethurst and Dr. Ronald Turner are keynote speakers.

Attendees can enjoy tours, social events, announcements, and more. Pioneer Early Bird tickets selling fast.

CCP Games promises an even bigger event with new product reveals and fun activities. Don't miss out - purchase tickets now!

EVE Fanfest is an annual gathering of fans for all things related to EVE Online. It typically takes place in Reykjavik, and is filled with numerous panels and other events to create a memorable gathering for EVE fans from around the world. Fanfest 2025 will take place once again at Harpa Conference Hall in the cultural district of Reykjavik from May 1 through May 3. Today CCP Games has made their first official program announcement, one of many more to come regarding two of the keynote speakers for the main stage of the seventeenth EVE Fanfest.

And the Keynote Speakers Are...

The first keynote speaker is Dr. Becky Smethurst. Dr. Smethurst is an award-winning astrophysicist, author, YouTuber and also a Royal Astronomical Society Research Fellow at Oxford University. The next keynote speaker is Dr. Ronald Turner, who is a Senior Science Advisor to the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Program and a long-time EVE player, whose character is known as Fa'ile. With EVE Fanfest historically covering topics that deal with the goings-on in the MMO's in-game universe alongside topics that branch into real world space exploration, these two keynote speakers seem like they are choices for the event.

In addition to guest speakers, EVE Fanfest is known for having a variety of events for its attendees. Among these activites, attendees can look forward to tours, social events, special announcements and new product reveals, presentations by EVE developers and players, panel discussions, the legendary Pub Crawl, the Party at the Top of the World, and much more. EVE Fanfest 2025 is predicted to be even bigger than last year's sold-out event. The first three tiers of Pioneer Early Bird tickets have sold out a record pace, but CCP Games has issued an extra batch of Early Bird Tickets, which can be purchased today via Eventbrite. More information about next year's EVEnt can be found on the EVE Fanfest 2025 website. Having attended a few previous Fanfests, it can be said with confidence that these events are great times and highly recommended to all EVE fans.