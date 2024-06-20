Key Takeaways Solstice event in EVE Vanguard offers a new archipelago map for unique gameplay in a tropical jungle setting.

The Adaptive Weaponry System allows players to modify weapon stats on the fly for versatile combat tactics.

Industry-focused activities like hacking vaults and using gadgets deepen the planetside experience for all players.

CCP Games is proud to announce that Solstice, EVE Vanguard’s largest limited time event, has now begun. EVE Vanguard is a sandbox first-person shooter set in the EVE Online Universe. The Solstice even takes place in a hostile jungle environment and will run from now until 12:00 UTC/ 8:00 EDT on July 1. Solstice is free to access for all EVE Online Omega account holders. There are a couple of ways to claim Omega status. One way is to create a free EVE Online account and claim seven days of free Omega access via the New Eden Store before the offer ends at 00:00 UTC / 20:00 EDT today. The other way, and also an option for those who wish to keep their Omega status after the seven-day free trial, is to purchase the Warclone Omega bundle for $9.99.

The Solstice Event brings many new features to EVE Vanguard. Some of the new features of Solstice that were listed in the press release are shared below, which shows Solstice will have enough new content to make the event a good time for seasoned EVE veterans and newcomers alike.

Archipelago Map: For the first time in the EVE Universe, players can fight across a tropical environment, traversing a jungle filled with dangerously beautiful alien flora and polluted waters. Added verticality and close-quarter combat bring a fresh, distinctive game play experience for new and returning players.