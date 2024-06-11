Key Takeaways Dive into the lawless frontier of nullsec space in EVE Online: Equinox with new structures and defense capable ships.

Planetary resources play a crucial role in upgrading Upwell structures and influencing star system locations.

Enhancements to corporation projects and daily goals, along with a new time-limited live event for EVE Vanguard, bring rich content to the game.

The spacefaring MMO EVE Online has received its next major narrative-drive expansion today as CCP Games launches the Equinox expansion. EVE Online: Equinox focuses on the rising tensions and moral quandries that arise in the player-controlled nullsec. In Equinox, players must stake their claim in the lawless frontier. To celebrate the launch of Equinox, all capsuleers can now claim seven days of Omega status for free by visiting the New Eden Store until June 20. A taste of things to come in Equinox can be viewed in the launch trailer.

What's New in Nullsec?

EVE Online: Equinox brings several new additions to the long-running MMO. Corporation and alliance leaders can new build colossal Upwell structures to help manage and defend their sovereign space, which include the orbital skyhook, sovereignty hub, and Metenox moon drill. These upgrades will prove vital in helping players detect undiscovered ores and challenging combat anomalies. In addition to these colossal structures, capsuleers will gain access to four new defense capable cargo ships: the Squall, a versatile Tech 1 hauler, Deluge, a sleek Tech II blockable runner, Torrent, robust Tech II deep space transport, and Avalance, which is the largest Avalanche freighter the Upwell line offers.

Locating planets in nullsec space is critical to each player's success as having access to planets rich in resources can do wonders for their revenue streams. Equinox redefines the importance of star system locations in nullsec space as planets are integral to each system's function. New planetary resources are essential for upgrading and running the new Upwell structures, with each system yielding different levels of resources. Expanding one's influence to get access to all important resources is important, but in EVE Online, gaining access to other systems' resources can be achieved either through diplomacy or warfare. On the subject of diplomacy and commerce, the SKINR Ship Tool allows capsuleers to craft their own individual ship SKINS. These custom SKINS can be traded with other EVE players for PLEX or ISK, which should bolster the player-driven economy and also open up new career opportunities for the artistically inclined.

In addition to these changes, other improvements have coem to the corporation projects and AIR daily goals. Corporation leaders are able to further incentivize members through enhanced projects. AIR daily goals now have a monthly reward track and 12-strep progression, which encourages players to regularly visit New Eden and complete goals. Lastly, CCP Games has also revealed details about the new time-limited live event for EVE Vanguard. The sandbox FPS set in the EVE universe is in early development at CCP's London Studio. Solstice will be revealed later this month, and the event will be free to access for any EVE account with Omega status, which again can be claimed free for seven days on or before June 20.