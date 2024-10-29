CCP Games has continuously expanded the world they created in EVE Online. From expansions to spin-offs, the world EVE never seems to stop growing. Today, EVE Galaxy Conquest launches. Developed by CCP Games's Shanghai studio, EVE Galaxy Conquest is a fre-to-play 4X strategy game set in the universe of EVE Online. For capsuleers who hate disconnecting from EVE Online, this new game provides an opportunity to spend more time in the EVE universe when out and about. EVE Galaxy Conquest features fast-paced 4X gameplay that requires a bit of multitasking. Players will need to stay on top of resource management, diplomacy, and combat as they fight New Eden's epic space battles in the palm of their hands.

Conquer The Galaxy

During an unprecedented assault by nefarious forces, players are forced to choose one of four powerful empires - Caldari State, Gallente Federation, Amarr Empire, or Minmatar Republic - and take command of a fleet of iconic ships from EVE online. Players will obviously need to be skilled in combat in order to achieve victory, but they also must use strategy to maximize the returns on their every move. Players will be expanding their empires through diplomacy, alliances and warfare, but will also need to stay on top of managing resources while exploring uncharted territories.

EVE Galaxy Conquest features seasonal gameplay, where the objective is to claim the title of seasonal winner. Every season will usher in new challenges, from which players will need to defend their title against challengers to their claim. Evolving their strategy will be key to remaining on top. Speaking of EVE Galaxy Conquest, Executive Producer Bing Mikael XI said “With EVE Galaxy Conquest, we are bringing the EVE Universe to players in a way that they have never seen before: massive 4X strategy. We’ve worked hard to combine the essence of EVE Online with the strategic depth of 4X gameplay, all optimized for mobile. It’s the perfect opportunity for both new and longtime fans to dive into New Eden.”

EVE Galaxy Conquest strives to bring the resource management aspects of EVE Online and the space battles it is known for to the palm of players' hands. Features of EVE Galaxy Conquest include harnessing valuable resources to upgrade your home base and fleet which includes assembling and managing powerful fleets of iconic EVE warships. Building up a powerful fleet is a necessary means of intimidating enemies on the battlefield and ensuring victory. Players will also need to form alliances with others others in order to achieve greater feats as they go into battle against tens of thousands of other players.

EVE Galaxy Conquest is available on iOS and Android devices today and is free to download. Players can download EVE Galaxy Conquest from the App Store and Google Play.