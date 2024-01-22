Key Takeaways CD Projekt plans to release a trilogy called "Polaris" in the popular "Witcher" series, expanding the medieval fantasy franchise.

The production phase of "Polaris" is expected to begin this year with a team of 400 people, and a potential launch in 2026 or 2027.

CD Projekt is also working on a conceptual sequel to "Cyberpunk 2077" called "Orion," exploring the integration of AI in game production.

Dive into the exciting world of CD Projekt as it gears up for the next chapter in the blockbuster Witcher series. New joint CEO Adam Badowski shares insights on the ambitious project 'Polaris,' a trilogy set to expand the rich universe of the beloved medieval fantasy franchise. In this article we will explore the company's plans for the conceptual sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and their innovative plans to approach with AI integration.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, CD Projekt's new joint CEO, Adam Badowski, unveiled the company's ambitious plans for the next installment in the iconic Witcher series. The project, aptly named "Polaris," is set to be a trilogy, promising to extend the captivating narrative of the medieval fantasy franchise that has captivated millions of gamers worldwide.

Badowski shared the company's goal to commence the production phase of Polaris this year, aiming to assemble a team of approximately 400 individuals by the middle of the year. With the first game's premiere date undisclosed, industry analysts speculate a potential launch in 2026 or 2027, marking a significant development for CD Projekt, especially after the success of the Witcher series, which has sold over 75 million copies since its inception in 2007.

Despite a brief hiatus in major game releases in the coming years, following the bug-ridden launch of "Cyberpunk 2077" in 2020, CD Projekt remains focused on reinventing its studio. Plans for a conceptual sequel to Cyberpunk, codenamed "Orion," are underway, with a workforce of approximately 80 individuals anticipated by year-end. The company is also contemplating the inclusion of multiplayer elements in the sequel, although specific details remain undisclosed.

In addition to expanding its gaming portfolio, CD Projekt is actively exploring the integration of AI in its processes. Badowski emphasized the company's belief that AI can enhance certain aspects of game production without replacing human creativity. The lessons learned from the challenges faced during the release of Cyberpunk 2077 have instilled a renewed sense of control over the game production process, leading Badowski to express confidence in avoiding similar pitfalls in the future.

As CD Projekt forges ahead with its ambitious projects, including the much-anticipated Polaris trilogy, the gaming community awaits a new era of immersive experiences and storytelling. Stay tuned for more updates as CD Projekt continues to shape the future of the gaming industry, overcoming hurdles and setting the stage for groundbreaking adventures.