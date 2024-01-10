Key Takeaways A free demo for the upcoming game Chicken Police: Into the HIVE will be available during Steam Next Fest.

The sequel continues the adventures of two rooster detectives as they investigate a worldwide conspiracy in an insect underworld.

Into the HIVE features a technicolor mode and maintains the mature narrative-driven style of the original game.

Prepare to jump back into the kooky noir world of Chicken Police, the point-and-click visual novel where you step into the clawed shoes of two rooster detectives. After exploring a 1940s big city in the original, players will soon get a chance to delve into the insect underworld in the upcoming sequel, Chicken Police: Into the HIVE.

The follow-up to Chicken Police doesn’t have a release date just yet, but Hungarian developer The Wild Gentlemen just confirmed that players will be able to check out the game for themselves very soon. According to the devs, a free demo for Chicken Police: Into the HIVE will be available during Steam Next Fest, which takes place from February 5th to February 12th.

No word on how much of the game will be featured in the demo, but expect at least a couple of hours of buddy cop shenanigans through the insect underworld. That should be just enough to get your beaks wet. In the meantime, you can check out the free demo for Chicken Police: Paint it RED on Steam if you haven’t already played the original.

Chicken Police: Into the HIVE continues the adventures of Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken, two washed-up detectives who are trying to solve some of Clawville’s most challenging cases. This time around, the duo becomes embroiled in a worldwide conspiracy that forces them to investigate Clawville’s infamous insect ghetto known as the Hive. While trying to solve the mystery, Sonny and Marty will also find themselves forced to face the dark secrets of their pasts.

Much like the original, Chicken Police: Into the HIVE will be a mature narrative-driven game with plenty of action, suspense, and humor. The original received a lot of praise for its writing, character design, and voice acting, to name just a few of its biggest selling points. Based on what we’ve seen of the game so far, the same will be true of the sequel.

One major difference between Paint it RED and Into the HIVE is that the latter will feature a technicolor mode. Just as its name indicates, this mode will allow players to experience Clawville in full color for the first time. Don’t worry, though, because the noir style found in the original will still be an option in the sequel as well.

Chicken Police: Into the HIVE is scheduled to launch sometime later in 2024. Make sure to add the game to your Steam Wishlist to stay up to date with all the latest news, and to be reminded when Into the HIVE’s demo becomes available to play. In the meantime, you can check out the gameplay reveal trailer for Chicken Police: Into the HIVE down below.