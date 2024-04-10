Key Takeaways Dive into a dark world of supernatural revenge as "The Girl" and take out an entire cult with just one magical bullet.

Master the art of precise shooting and tactical gameplay to unravel the story and climb the leaderboard.

Take on the challenge with ballistic feats and uncover the evil history of the Cult.

Devolver Digital and developer Rene Rother's ballistic puzzle collaboration, Children of the Sun, launches for PC today. Should shooter fans decide to take it on, they'll find themselves tasked with the impossible: taking out an entire cult with only a single bullet. Fortunately, there's something extra going on with this projectile, raising the chances of success from "impossible" to merely "highly improbable."

Children of the Sun pulls players into a dark story of supernatural revenge as "The Girl." Her aim is simple- find "The Leader" and eliminate him. She's got a couple of problems to take care of before she can do that, though. The first is "The Cult," who, like most cults, are absolutely devoted to The Leader, so much so that they'll do whatever it takes to carry out their will and keep them alive, including both killing his enemies and sacrificing their lives for the cause.

The other issue facing The Girl is that she's only got a single bullet, but this is a seriously magical bullet, one that can be re-directed mid-flight, curved around obstacles, bust through armor and perform all sorts of impossible feats. The Cult isn't stupid, though, and will do its best *not* to fall to a single shot, so players are going to have to figure out both the perfect shot *and* the perfect series of ballistic feats in order to successfully shoot their way through each level and eventually confront The Leader.

Players must shoot their way to both lore and personal prestige.

Each level cleared will uncover more about The Girl, the history of her relationship with the Cult, its long list of utterly evil crimes committed at the behest of The Leader and perhaps even what will happen if they aren't stopped. On the gameplay end of things, Children of the Sun features a leaderboard and scoring system that challenges players to continually replay each level with greater and greater precision and ever-more merciless timing.

Children of the Sun is available now on PC via Steam for $14.99. Be sure to check out our review for a full breakdown of the game's strengths and weaknesses.