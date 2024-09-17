The relaxing Lord of the Rings game Tales of the Shire has been delayed. As announced on X on Thursday night, the developer Wētā Workshop and publisher Private Division will delay Tales of the Spire until the Early 2025 timeframe.

"When a new Hobbit steps into Bywater for the very first time, we want that moment to be everything you're hoping for," explained a public announcement from the developer. "To ensure that vision, Tales of the Shire will now be launching in early 2025."

To help Middle-Earth fans cope with the disappointment, there will be a Hobbit Day Showcase on September 22, which will come with new details and an updated release date. It will be streamed live at 10:30 PST or 6:30 BST. One of the quotes from the showcase is that the developers want the game to "feel like a warm hug."

There's No Killing Here

Unlike many Lord of the Rings games, there won't be any sword combat or orcs to kill in the battlefield. Instead, you'll be catching fish, foraging wild fruits and herbs, and trading with your fellow Hobbits in the Spire. You'll also be able to decorate your own house and tend to the garden with your crops. In addition, there's a cooking mechanic, which lets you make your own meals for your friends and forge relationships with them.

"Players can select ingredients, button mash to prepare them in certain ways, and otherwise aim for specific tastes," said a Game Rant preview. "Every Tales of the Shire NPC will have their own tastes, and as it was our first try, we got close to giving the mailman exactly what he wanted but not quite."

According to the Steam listing, we'll be able to "experience the ever-changing weather that affect daily routines and seasonal surprises based on time of year," It also says that we'll get to meet iconic characters during the storyline of Tales of the Shire. Perhaps, we'll see Bilbo, Frodo or even Gandalf visiting from time to time. Hopefully we can release fireworks into the sky for such an occasion. The Game Rant preview also says that we should expect plenty of secrets to find in the town of Bywater.

Tales of the Shire launches for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Netflix sometime early 2025. It can be wishlisted right now if you want to keep track this farming/village game. Stay tuned for more details. Whatever you do, don't buy the Gollum game if you want to save your money.