CD Projekt Red has recast Ciri's voice actress with the new thespian taking over the role in The Witcher IV The Game Awards 2024 announcement trailer. Jo Wyatt, who voiced Geralt's protege, in The Witcher 3 isn't returning to the role in the sequel as Ciri takes over the series as the main protagonist.

A New Voice for Ciri

Some eagle-eared viewers of the recent The Witcher IV trailer during The Game Awards may have noticed that Ciri's voice sounds different. That's because Ciara Berkeley has taken over the role for the new era. This comes after TheGamer confirmed with CD Projekt Red that Jo Wyatt is out of the series, and Ciara Berkeley is in. She has a few roles to her name in film and television. Berkeley has been in The Deceived TV mini-series for three episodes as Lucy and Tony in 2024's Swing Bout. No reason has been given for replacing Jo Wyatt as Ciri for Berkeley.

One thing to note, however, is that Wyatt is 54 years old, so motion capture may have been difficult to perform, especially for intense fight scenes. Wyatt has also played the female version of Hawke in Dragon Age 2 and Dr. Brynn Cole in Mass Effect 3.

The Witcher IV Impresses at The Game Awards

Despite the voice change, The Witcher IV is still impressing fans with its trailer. In just two days, the announcement trailer has almost reached four million views and has 237K likes on YouTube. One of the most upvoted comments by @WoahthatsCrazy-d7q mentions that Geralt is "at his vineyard playing Gwent all day, drunk." That's most likely the case.

Not much is known about the game so far. However, CD Projekt Red explains in the video description that this game is "The beginning of a new saga [..] [and has] Ciri [take] center stage as the protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer."

Some may miss Geralt, however. His last game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a success with critics and the general audience alike. The game has an overall 93 Top Critic OpenCritic average with 95% of outlets recommending the game. It also has a 100 Player rating on the website.

"Through an incredible combination of narrative excellence, stunning immersion and largely unparalleled depth, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an exercise in success," said our review. "Geralt of Rivia's climactic quest to track down Yennifer and Ciri is always entertaining and often emotional, and it's staggering to think that this marvelous story exists within a title with a genre-defining wealth of things to do."

Those who could possibly miss Geralt might be happy to know that a remake of the first game is still happening.