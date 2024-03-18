Key Takeaways Cities: Skylines 2 Modding Beta begins on March 25 for Map and Code mods, with Asset Mods support coming later on.

DLC announcements include Cities: Skylines 2 Beach Properties with 70 new assets and the Deluxe Relax Station with new music.

Colossal Order, and Paradox Interactive have announced the beginning of the Cities: Skylines 2 Modding beta is coming next week, along with the first two DLC: Beach Properties and Deluxe Relax Station.

What is going on with Cities: Skylines 2 Modding?

Today's announcement is not a full release of modding, but rather that the Cities: Skylines 2 Modding Beta begins on March 25. This will allow players to create or run Map and Code mods in their game, as well as share them with others.

The Map Editor will allow players to use a variety of terraforming tools, and import height maps so that you can create accurate depictions of real-world locations. The Code Tools will let you utilize coding to create Code Mods, tweaking the game in a variety of ways.

Support for Asset Mods will be coming in the future, along with further updates for these tools. On March 25th, you should expect some already available mods as some creators have been given access to the tools and platform beforehand, meaning they've already had a chance to work on a variety of mods.

"Modding is part of the lifeblood of Cities: Skylines, and starting our Modding Beta is going to be a transformative step for Cities: Skylines II. The creativity and feedback from our players are what makes this community what it is. We can't wait to see how everyone puts these tools to use, and work alongside them to make sure everyone is empowered to make the cities of their dreams." -Mariina Hallikainen, the CEO of Colossal Order

Unlike the first game, Cities: Skylines 2 modding will not make use of Steam Workshop, instead going with their inbuilt solution called Paradox mods. This is supposed to allow for easier access to mods in-game, and the ability to distribute them across different platforms, such as consoles, that don't have access to other mod methods.

As for how Paradox Mods will work, the developer is imploring everyone to wait for tomorrow, as they'll share more information about it in a new developer diary then. More details about the Map Editor and Code Modding will follow on the 20th and 21st of March.

Cities Skylines 2 Beach Properties and New Radio Station

Other than the modding tools, Paradox and Colossal Order had a pair of DLC announcements to make. The big one is Cities: Skylines 2 Beach Properties, which will be available on March 25th. Owners of the Ultimate Edition, and Expansion Pass: Waterfronts will have access to it, though others can buy it on its own for $9.99.

Beach Properties will include the new Waterfront Zone, which is a residential zoning option dedicated to waterfront buildings. There are new Beach Properties that populate the zone, with a mixture of buildings from small beachside cottages, to large mansions. These come in a mixture of both North American, and European styles. Alongside these, are going to be a handful of signature waterfront buildings that can highlight the beachfront, and some new palm trees.

In total, Beach Properties will have 70 new assets inside it. These are:

30 North American residential buildings (10 buildings with three levels each)

30 European residential buildings (10 buildings with three levels each)

6 Signature Buildings

4 New Trees.

Alongside Beach Properties and modding on March 25th, there will also be a general update, including a large performance update. There will also be the addition of the Cities: Skylines 2 Delux Relax Station. This DLC will feature a new host, and an hour of all-new music on this new station. It will be available as part of the expansion pass, ultimate edition, or separately for $4.99.

Due to the rough launch that has forced Colossal Order to change priorities to focus on fixing issues, the Cities Skylines 2 roadmap has been adjusted. Originally, Beach Properties was scheduled to release last year, along with Deluxe Relax Station, with three DLCs to come in Q2 2024. Since Beach Properties and Deluxe Relax are releasing now due to the different issues, there have been some additional release schedule modifications.

Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades creator packs are still going to arrive in Q2 2024, along with the Soft Rock Radio station. However, the first full expansion, Bridges and Ports, has been delayed to Q4 2024, along with the Cold Wave Channel radio station.