There are important decisions to make at the beginning of a Civilization VII game including choosing your leader and your starting civilization. With the new Ages game mechanic, you will be able to evolve into different civilizations as you progress through the three Ages: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern.

A standard game starts in the Antiquity Age, allowing you to choose from a number of ancient civilizations, all with different unique abilities, units, and advancement trees. This choice can be difficult, but knowing the strengths and focuses of each civilization will make it much easier.

Aksum

Aksum is an African civilization that can specialize in cultural and economic areas by focusing on collecting resources, gold, and building trade. Aksum thrives on building coastal cities, and then lining the seas with trade ships.

Civ Ability Kingdom of Natural Wealth: Increases Gold earned from resources. Civilian Unit Tankwa: Trade Ship that cannot be pillaged. Increased sight range. Military Unit Dhow: Naval Unit with increased Strength on coastal tiles and can create a naval trade route. Infrastructure Hawilt: Gold base building that must be built on flat tile. Gains Culture for each adjacent Hawilt or Wonder.

When playing Aksum, using your unique Civ Ability, infrastructure and units become very synergetic if you plan your cities well. When the game begins, Askum's main priority should be establishing coastal cities and expanding your territory to nearby resources. You will want a large cache of resources, which will boost your gold earnings and kick off very powerful early trading. Once your cities are established, build economic buildings and eventually build merchants to send in your Tankwa ships, and provide defense and more routes with Dhows.

Egypt

Egypt is a North African civilization that can build massive cities full of wealth along rivers.

Civ Ability Gifts of Osiris: Increases production yields on Navigable Rivers. Infrastructure Necropolis, Mastaba, Mortuary Temple. Civilian Unit Tjaty: Great Person with random benefits. Can only be built in cities with Necropolises. Military Unit Medjay: Increased strength in friendly territory and doubled in Settlements.

Egypt has the ability to become a jack-of-all-trades civilization by utilizing Gifts of Osiris and its unique infrastructure to build large cities early. When starting the game, you should position your cities near large rivers. This will enable you to build out the cities more quickly than others and allows you to focus on what areas of the game to exceed in. Egypt can become a bustling trade hub, a Scientific powerhouse, or can share its beauty by building Culture. The Necropolis is an important building, as it will yield more gold each Wonder built, and will give you access to the Tjaty, which can provide different random benefits.

Greece

Greece is a European civilization that excels at building relationships with both other civilizations and city-states. Greece is able to pursue any victory type and can keep up with other civilizations in many areas including Economics, Science, and Culture.

Civ Ability Demokratia: Increases Influence per turn in the Palace. Infrastructure Acropolis, Parthenon, Odeon Civilian Unit Logios: Unique Great Person with random benefits. Military Unit Hoplite: Increased strength if next to another Hoplite.

Greece is a great civilization for starters, as it has many ways to play. Depending on the leader you choose, you can take multiple routes to success. Diplomacy is a big part of Civ 7 and other strategy games, so increased influence with Demokratia is beneficial throughout the age. When starting, focus on exploration to meet other leaders and independent cities. Building the unique infrastructure will add to your gold, Culture, and Happiness.

Han China

Han China is an Asian civilization that specializes in building large cities and protecting its ever-growing population.

Civ Ability Nine Provinces: The Capital and each new town gain one additional population during their first growth event. Infrastructure Great Wall: Fortification that can only be built in a line. Each segment adds Culture and Happiness, as well as increasing strength for units defending on it. Civilian Unit Shi Dafu: Great Person who can only be activated once the population reaches a certain point. Provides random benefits. Military Unit Chu-Ko-Nu: Ranged Unit with Zone of Control, increased defense, and increased combat strength when attacking adjacent units.

One of Han China's biggest strengths is its location versatility. No matter where you are able to settle, Han China can grow cities quickly with the Nine Provinces, then turtle with the Great Wall and Chu-Ko-Nu units.

Keeping Chu-Ko-Nus stationed at your Great Wall is extremely powerful, and the Chu-Ko-Nu units can also provide a lot of support when attacking.

While focusing on one victory type is always a good idea, Han China can go through the age, performing well in all areas. The Shi Dafu unit can provide great scientific benefits, so it is a good idea to build large cities and fill them with science buildings and improvements.

Khmer

The Khmer is a southern Asian civilization that thrives on building large cities but maintaining the yields of the land.

Civ Ability Ksekam Chamnon: Urban Districts on rivers do not remove natural yields. Infrastructure Baray: Adds food and increases yields on floodplains. Civiilain Unit Vaishya: Merchant immune to flood damage Military Unit Yuthahathi: Stronger cavalry unit, lower movement, but immune to flood damage.

Flood tiles can be the Khmer's best friend. If you are able to settle in areas with many flood tiles, you will be in the perfect position to increase your population with the Ksekam Chamnon ability.

One Baray can be built per settlement, but it will be one of your most important builds in the beginning. During the Antiquity Age, you can enjoy high food yields as you build up urban developments and keep your cities safe with the Yuthahathi.

Maurya India