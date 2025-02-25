Leveling up Commander units is extremely important for developing a good military in Civilization 7. The best abilities will depend on your goals, playstyle, and situation, but there are some abilities for each unit type that can be helpful for any civilization.

Keep in mind that you can have multiple Commanders, so it is a good strategy to focus on different types of abilities for each. While it is great to have a variety of abilities among different Commanders, you want to ensure you have the best Commanders with the best abilities.

Reaching the bottom tier of the ability tree will unlock Commendations, which are powerful abilities that should be prioritized early. When choosing abilities early on, you will want to complete a tree quickly to earn a Commendation. There are five Commendation options for land and naval Commanders, but Air Commanders only have three.

Best Abilities for Army Commanders

Army Commanders are unlocked in the Antiquity Age, so you will have many chances to level up these units. Here are the best Army Commander abilities:

Initiative : Units can move after being unpacked by this Commander.

Advancement : Infantry and Cavalry have First Strike ability; +5 Attack when full health.

Regiments : +2 Unit Slots and faster reinforcement.

: +2 Unit Slots and faster reinforcement. Pathfinder : Land Units with Commander's radius ignore terrain movement restrictions.

: Land Units with Commander's radius ignore terrain movement restrictions. Area Denial: Commander's radius applies Zone of Control.

Best Commendations For Army Commanders:

Valor: Grants the Second Wind ability, which grants another attack and +2 movement to land units within the Commander's radius.

Merit: Grants +1 to the Commander's radius.

Best Abilities for Fleet Commanders

Fleet Commanders can be unlocked in the Exploration Age, and can be very helpful in granting movement and combat boosts to other naval units. Here are the best abilities for Fleet Commanders:

Spotter : Increase attack radius of all Naval units within Commander’s radius.

: Increase attack radius of all Naval units within Commander’s radius. Gunfire Support: Naval units within the Commander’s radius unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target.

Flotilla: +2 Unit Slots and Land Units can pack into the Commander.

+2 Unit Slots and Land Units can pack into the Commander. Dead Reckoning : Commander applies Zone of Control to their radius.

: Commander applies Zone of Control to their radius. Charts: +1 Movement while units are packed.

Best Commendations for Fleet Commanders

Valor: Grants the Second Wind ability, which grants another attack and +2 movement to naval units within the Commander's radius.

Merit: Grants +1 to the Commander's radius.

Best Abilities for Squadron Commanders

The Squadron Commander is unlocked in the Modern Age, and can be a perfect way to spread out forces and win wars in Civ 7.

Combat Spread: Units within the Commander's radius gain the First Strike ability, which adds +5 combat strength when full health.

Obliteration: Packed bomber units unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target.

Advanced Landing Ground: +2 Unit Slots, +10 combat strength when defending.

+2 Unit Slots, +10 combat strength when defending. Aerial Reconnaissance : Grants sight on area, reveals any reinforcements going to enemy commander and reveals any stealth units.

: Grants sight on area, reveals any reinforcements going to enemy commander and reveals any stealth units. Airborne Forces: Unlock the Airdrop ability. Infantry Units can pack into the Commander and deploy within range.

Best Commendation for Squadron Commanders

Service: +2 Movement for packed Air Units.

Best Abilities for Aerodrome Commanders

Aerodrome Commanders are unlocked in the Modern Age and can act as the perfect defense for invading enemies.

Combat Spread: Units within the Commander's radius gain the First Strike ability, which adds +5 combat strength when full health.

Ace: +1 Interception range for packed Fighters.

Obliteration: Packed bomber units unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target.

Packed bomber units unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target. Aerial Reconnaissance: Grants sight on area, reveals any reinforcements going to enemy commander and reveals any stealth units.

Best Commendation for Aerodrome Commanders:

Order: +5 combat strength for packed air units.

Best Abilities for Aircraft Carriers

Aircraft Carriers are unlocked in the Modern Age, and can be a great way to transport air units far distances to counter naval and air enemies.

Ace: +1 Interception range for packed Fighters.

Obliteration: Packed bomber units unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target.

Packed bomber units unlock the ability to do splash damage, dealing 50% damage to adjacent tiles to their target. Flight Deck : +2 Unit Slots and +1 Movement for packed air units.

: +2 Unit Slots and +1 Movement for packed air units. Torpedo Bombers: +5 combat strength for packed Ground Attack air units and Bombers against naval units.

Best Commendations for Aircraft Carriers:

Service: +2 Movement for packed Air Units.

Overall, there are a good number of helpful abilities for Commander Units, and the ones you choose may vary a bit due to different combat situations. However, some abilities are too good to pass up and having them can give you the edge against other leaders. For example, if you have a large army, the abilities that allow +2 Unit Slots are extremely important for maintaining armies throughout the Ages. Commanders can boost other units' power, but the movement buffs will benefit your military in more situations.

Another important consideration is when each Commander Unit is unlocked. As you progress through Ages, your priorities may change. When entering a new Age and unlocking the additional Commander Unit types, consider the threat level of enemies, if you expect wars, and what areas of your military need boosts.

Army and Fleet Commanders have several Commendation options, but Valor and Merit are overall the best choices. Valor is an amazing ability that can catch opponents off guard with two attacks per turn. Merit is a great option because increasing the radius will boost many of your other abilities, especially with some of the best leaders in Civ 7. Commendations for the air Commander Units should be based on how far your Commanders can travel. Aerodrome can prioritize hitting harder with the Order Commendation, but others will be able to travel, making the Service the best choice.

