You probably know the feeling. You start a new game like Civilization 7, pick a leader who sounds powerful and then, a few turns in, you realize you’re struggling while your neighbor is steamrolling half the map. The truth is, some leaders just hit different. They don’t just help you win; they make every turn feel exciting, every decision feel impactful.

Whether they’re boosting your economy, leading unstoppable armies, or turning your civilization into a cultural powerhouse, the best leaders in Civilization 7 give you the ultimate power trip. So, who are the rulers you need to play? Who will give you the kind of civilization that makes the AI beg for mercy? Let’s find out!

10 Charlemagne

Blend of Military Prowess and Happiness

Charlemagne is a leader who can bulldoze his way to victory while keeping his people happy. Normally, building Military and Science structures can be a bit of a trade-off — you want power, but you don’t want your people rioting in the streets. But with Charlemagne? You get the best of both worlds.

Placing Military and Science buildings next to Quarters gives you a Happiness boost, which means your cities stay productive, your armies stay strong, and your empire keeps growing without any annoying revolts. Happy citizens, happy armies, happy you. When your civilization enters a Celebration, which happens when Happiness levels are high, you start getting free Cavalry units.

9 Lafayette

Doesn’t Just Win Wars — He Wins Hearts, Minds, and Alliances

Lafayette brings a perfect mix of diplomacy, cultural dominance, and just enough military strength to keep his enemies on edge. He doesn’t conquer through brute force but through sheer influence, turning policies into weapons and alliances into empires. His Hero of Two Worlds ability unlocks the Reform Endeavor, which gives you an extra Social Policy slot. That alone is a game-changer, but Lafayette takes it further — when you support Reform, you don’t just improve your own civilization; you give the other leader a Social Policy slot, too. That’s diplomacy at its finest.

Lafayette also thrives in expansion. The more distant your Settlements, the more Culture and Happiness they generate. He’s not here to wage senseless wars — he’s here to win hearts and shape policies.

8 Harriet Tubman

Excels in Intelligence, Strategic Defense, and Tactical Warfare

If you want to outmaneuver your enemies, keep your people strong, and make every war one you control, Harriet Tubman is the leader you need. She’s not about brute force — she’s about strategy, resilience, and making sure no one takes advantage of you. Harriet’s signature ability, Combahee Raid, makes her one of the smartest and most elusive leaders in the game. Your spies become elite operatives, pulling off successful missions more often, meaning you’ll always know what your enemies are up to before they even realize it.

If someone dares to declare war on you, your war support skyrockets, making your people more determined, not less. And here’s the real kicker — your military units can move through forests and jungles without penalty, making ambushes, quick strikes, and defensive retreats easier than ever. Her Veracity agenda means she respects leaders who formally declare war instead of sneaky surprise attacks. If you’re playing honorably, you’ll have her as an ally. But if you’re the backstabbing type, expect some serious side-eye and a potential counterstrike.

7 Ibn Battuta

Freedom and Insight to Shape Your Civilization as You Wish

This legendary traveler doesn’t just help you see the world — he helps you control it. Whether you’re aiming for a cultural victory, a strong economy, or just want to outmaneuver everyone else, Ibn Battuta turns every game into an adventure where knowledge truly is power. Every time you research the first Civic of a new Age, you get extra attribute points.

Unlike other leaders who push you down a fixed path, Ibn Battuta lets you stay flexible, adjusting your playstyle as the game unfolds. He’s perfect for those who love adapting to new situations and keeping their options open. With Ibn Battuta, all of your units gain increased sight, letting you uncover the map way faster than anyone else. You’ll find prime settlement spots before your rivals, spot barbarians before they become a problem, and uncover city-states that can give you an early boost.

6 Ashoka (World Renouncer)

For Those Who Prefer Happiness to War

If you want to rule the world in Civilization VII without picking up a sword, Ashoka (World Renouncer) is your guy. He’s not about war and conquest — he’s all about making his people so happy that your civilization practically runs itself. With him in charge, you won’t need brute force to dominate the game. Instead, you’ll be winning through pure good vibes and city-building genius.

Keep your cities happy, and they’ll start cranking out food like there’s no tomorrow. More food means more people. More people means more tiles worked, more yields, and more districts. And here’s where it gets really fun: when you trigger a Celebration, which happens when your people are extra happy, every city in your empire gets a bonus to food production. Even your newest settlements will start thriving immediately.

5 Confucius

For the Love of Science

If you want to outthink, outgrow, and out-tech every civilization, Confucius is your best bet. He doesn’t need war machines or an unstoppable cavalry — he wins with pure knowledge. Confucius’ Keju ability is where things get interesting. It supercharges your city growth, which means more people, more Specialists, and — here’s the kicker — more Science.

Specialists in your cities generate extra Science, turning every district into a research powerhouse. While other leaders are wasting time building massive armies, you’re busy unlocking the secrets of the universe. By the time they try to fight you, you’ll have advanced tools while they’re still messing around with gunpowder.

4 Xerxes (The Achaemenid)

Cultural Powerhouse and Business Savvy

If you love stacking Gold, dominating trade, and turning your civilization into a cultural powerhouse, Xerxes (The Achaemenid) is about to be your new best friend. Every trade route you establish boosts your culture and gold, and this bonus scales as you advance through the ages. So, the more you trade, the richer and more influential you become — it’s that simple.

Xerxes is all about trade supremacy, so he’s not a fan of civilizations that match or exceed his number of trade routes. If you’re a rival trader, expect some cold stares and possibly a few diplomatic tensions. But if you’re lagging behind in the trade game, he’ll actually like you, making it easier to build alliances and keep him on your side. This means you have to decide: go head-to-head with him in the global economy or play it safe and keep him as a friend.

3 Trung Trac

One of the Best Military Leaders

Trung Trac brings the perfect mix of brains, brawn, and pure battlefield domination. She’s not just here to conquer — she’s here to lead an unstoppable army of elite Commanders while outpacing her enemies in scientific progress. If you play her right, your empire will be marching through history with cutting-edge tech and an army that levels up faster than your rivals can react.

The moment you get your first Commander, they come with a free promotion, meaning they start stronger and smarter than anyone else. Your military leaders will be stacking powerful abilities while your opponents are still stuck with basic strategies. Every time you declare a Formal War, that Science bonus jumps even higher, letting you unlock powerful military tech way ahead of schedule.

Diplomatically, she’s a bit selective with who she respects. She likes civilizations that don’t rely too heavily on military promotions, but if you’re a rival training an army of seasoned Commanders, she’ll see you as a direct threat.

2 Amina

Blends Economic Prowess with Military Strength

Every great Civ leader needs a killer ability, and Amina does not disappoint. Her Warrior-Queen of Zazzau perk gives her a serious edge in both economy and warfare. She gives your cities extra resource slots. And more resources mean faster growth, stronger trade, and an economy that just won’t quit. And the best part? Every single resource you assign to a city boosts your gold production, and that gold scales as the game progresses. That means the richer you get, the richer you keep getting.

But let’s not forget she’s also a beast on the battlefield. Her troops hit harder when fighting on plains and desert tiles, making her an absolute terror in the right terrain. Of course, Amina isn’t just about brute force.

She’s got a strong personality in diplomacy, and her agenda makes it very clear what she does and doesn’t like. If another civilization starts settling a bunch of cities in the plains or desert, she’s going to take it personally. That land is hers, and she won’t hesitate to let you know it. But if you stay out of her way and focus on other terrain, she’s much more likely to be friendly, maybe even a strong ally.

1 Augustus

Lets You Expand Into a Cultural Powerhouse