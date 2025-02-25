The Capital is the backbone of any Civilization. The first city you found in Civilization 7 will become your Capital, but what happens if the city has problems such as foreign invaders, natural disasters, or the yields are not as good as another city?

Related 10 Best Leaders in Civilization 7, Ranked If you want to build an empire that stands the test of time, these Civilization 7 leaders are the best people for the job.

Luckily, you can change Capitals in Civilization 7. However, you will not get many opportunities to do it. Changing Capitals can be beneficial to your civilization, but you will want to make sure you are doing it for the right reasons.

How to Move Capitals

Your Capital can be moved at the beginning of every Age, so if you start in the Antiquity Age, you will have two opportunities to move your Capital. You will be able to move your Capital at the start of the Exploration Age and at the beginning of the Modern Age.

When a new Age starts, you will choose your new Civilization, then you are prompted to select your Legacies. From this page, scroll down to the bottom to see free Legacies that allow you to change your Capital. You will have a choice between two of your settlements to move your Capital to. Choosing one of the settlements will move your Capital and change its name. There are a few reasons why you may want to change your Capital, but there are also reasons to keep it as you advance an Age.

Why Should You Move Your Capital?

The biggest reason to move your Capital in Civilization 7 is to keep your previous Capital as a city. As you advance an Age, all of your previous cities are converted back to towns, and moving your Capital is a way to ensure you have two cities when starting the new Age. This can save a little gold on converting a town to a city and can open up new opportunities for your civilization.

One benefit to moving Capitals can be to boost your new Capital with Narrative Choice events, while your old Capital will most likely still thrive on the progress you made in the previous Age. Yields in your original Capital are most likely higher than other cities, so it can be helpful to move your Capital for opportunities to grow another city.

Another reason to move Capitals can be for extra space to build. Your previous Capital may have little space due to Wonders, so changing your Capital can ensure you have enough space to build more. Keep in mind that your Palace will also move from your old Capital, so any yield bonuses from the Palace will be removed when you move Capitals.

Moving Capitals can also open up location opportunities. Whether it is preventing your new Capital from being invaded, or bringing you closer to an ally to trade with, the new location of your Capital can have some positive effects. Resources are a very important part of keeping your cities' yields high, so moving your Capital can open up new trade routes to acquire new resources.

Overall, there are many good reasons to move your Capital, and luckily it can be done at the start of every new Age. Consider the benefits of moving your Capital, as you may want to keep the same Capital if the boosts are not as worth it in your game scenario.

Next How to Use Commanders in Civilization VII Commanders can be important aspects of any Civ's military.