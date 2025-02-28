As you explore the world in Civilization 7, eventually you will meet other civilizations. While attacking them and taking their cities is an option, many civilizations benefit greatly by establishing relationships and establishing trade routes.

Making trade routes is a little different than in previous Civilization games, but following a few steps will ensure you can get trade routes up and running in no time.

What are Trade Routes?

Trade Routes in Civilization 7 are an exchange of resources to another civilization. Merchant units can establish trade routes, and once completed, allows the creator of the trade route to copy and assign improved resources from the trade destination.

Merchant units can be produced or purchased in any city after the Code of Laws Civic is researched in the Antiquity Age.

The other civilization receives gold per turn based on how many resources are copied. At the beginning of each Age, civilizations can establish one trade route with each civilization, but you can establish more with Diplomatic Actions. Trade routes can provide a huge boost to your resource yields and can improve your relationships with other leaders, but how do you make the trade route?

How to establish Trade Routes

Trade Routes can be established by moving a Merchant unit into another civilization's tradeable settlement and activating the "Make Trade Route" ability. After establishing the trade route, you will want to go to the assign resources screen where you will find copies of the improved resources that can be added to the settlement your trade route originates from, or another settlement with connected roads.

Once you reach the Modern Age, trade routes can be established more quickly by just activating a Merchant unit's "Add Trade Route" ability. There are also a few restrictions to keep in mind when establishing a trade route based on relationships and location. You cannot establish a trade route with a civilization you are at war with. You also cannot establish a trade route if the destination is too far from your starting point. Here are the maximum tiles a trade route can be established between:

Antiquity Age: 10 Tiles (Land), 30 Tiles (Sea)

Exploration Age: 15 Tiles (Land), 45 Tiles (Sea)

Modern Age: 20 Tiles (Land), 60 (Sea)

Since sea trade routes have much larger maximum distances and increased more between Ages, trade routes by sea can be the most effective way to reach distant civilizations. It is important to note that trade routes are removed at the beginning of a new Age, so remember to establish new ones and reference the maximum tiles for trade routes in that Age to potentially find new trade opportunities.

Creating a trade route is not too complicated, but maintaining trade routes and keeping track of how many trade routes you can have can be a hassle. Before creating Merchant units to send to other civilizations, make sure you can establish more trade routes and none of the potential trade destinations are outside the maximum tile distance. Once you get the hang of it, some of the best leaders in the game can utilize trade routes very effectively.

