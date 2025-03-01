Establishing new settlements in Civilization 7 is one of the best ways to expand your civilization. Settlements are divided into two types: Towns and Cities.

Towns and cities each have different mechanics and benefits for your civilization. Towns can be assigned Town Specializations, but understanding each one's strengths and what to choose can be difficult. Town Specializations can be extremely useful in certain situations, so take a look at all the Town Specializations and how to use them effectively.

Towns in Civilization 7 are settlements that can evolve into Cities. Towns cannot use production to create improvements; instead, they can use gold for any builds. Towns can still expand their territory and build improvements based on new population but convert all production from tiles to gold for the civilization.

What are Town Specializations?

Town Specializations are ways to boost your Town's yields, such as food, happiness, production, and more. When first establishing a Town, it will be classified as a Growing Town, which increases the Town's growth by 50%. However, once the Town reaches seven population, you can change the Town Specialization.

You can only change your Town Specialization once per Age, so consider your choice carefully.

In each Age, all Cities except the Capital are turned back into towns. However, changing Capitals will keep the previous one as a City. New Town Specializations are unlocked in different Ages, so you should check on your Towns at the beginning of Ages, especially if you have numerous Towns. Here are all the Town Specializations in Civ 7 and their benefits:

Town Specialization Description Age Unlocked Growing Town Increases Town's growth by 50%. Antiquity Fort Town +5 Healing to Units and +25 Health to Walls in this Town. Antiquity Urban Center +1 Culture and Science on Quaters in this Town. Antiquity Farming Town +1/2/3 Food on Farms, Pastures, Plantations and Fishing Boats. Antiquity Mining Town +1/2/3 Production on Camps, Woodcutters, Clay Pits, Mines and Quarries. Antiquity Trade Outpost +2 Happiness on each Resource Tile in this Town and +5 Trade Route Range. Antiquity Religious Site +2 Happiness and +1 Relic Slot on Temples in this Town. Exploration Hub Town +2 Influence per Settlement Connected to this Town. Exploration Factory Town 100% Gold towards purchasing a Factory in this Town. +1 Resource Slot. Must be built in Town with improved Factory Resource Modern

What Town Specializations to Choose

The Town Specializations you choose will depend on the Town's tiles, Age, situation, and even what Civilization and Leader you are. You can only change the Town Specialization once per Age, so you should wait until your Town grows before switching the Specialization.

As you progress through the Antiquity Age, it is probably best to keep the Specialization as a Growing Town until you expand. Your Town territory can expand out to three tiles away, so it is best to wait until a good amount of your territory has grown before you switch Town Specializations. Once you reach this point, you can evaluate your tile yields and improvements in the Town to help determine what type of Town Specialization is best for it. For example, if most of your improvements are Farms, Pastures, or Fishing Boats, switching to a Farming Town will greatly increase the food yields.

Once you progress to the Exploration Age, there are some great Town Specializations to choose from for larger towns. Religious Sites can be a great choice if you are pursuing Culture Victory, or establishing a Trade Hub can ensure that you can expand Trade Routes and maximize resources. If you are warring with other civilizations, it can be pretty helpful to designate the closest town to their borders as a Fort Town.

Once you reach the Modern Age, Factory Towns are a great choice for Town Specialization, as it can supplement your entire civilization with Resource assignments. You will find that having Towns can increase gold resources, especially in later Ages, and adding the Factory Town Specialization will make the purchase cheaper. Culture Civs can benefit greatly from this. However, it is still great for any Civ depending on what resources can be claimed.

Overall, it is best to keep your Town as a Growing Town until it is expanded by a few tiles, and has improvements or resources that can be helpful to the civilization. While upgrading Towns to Cities is also a great idea, it is best to keep a few large cities and have a few Towns that can add to the gold supply, and later share food with cities.

