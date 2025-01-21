Sid Meier's Civilization VII has now finished development (gone gold) and will be ready for its February 11 release date as announced by the game's official X account on Monday. However, you'll be able to gain five days early access if you own one of two different special editions of the game.

Close

The Strategy Begins on February 11 (or February 6)

"#Civ7 has officially gone gold - we're ready to hit shelves on February 11," said the official Civilization X account with a funny GIF of a miner dancing with his donkey. Those who have the Deluxe and Founders Editions can start playing the game as early as February 6. The Deluxe Edition comes with the following:

The game

Early access on February 6

Deluxe Content Pack with 2 Leader Personas and Deluxe Cosmetics Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection 2 New Leaders 4 New Civiliations 4 New Wonders Narrative and Wonder Pack Special Cosmetic Bonus



The Founders Edition (which won't be available after February 28, 2025) has a few extra bonuses such as:

The Founders Content Pack 2 Leader Personas Founders Cosmetic Pack

Right to Rule Collection 2 New Leaders 4 New Civilizatons 4 New Wonders Narrative and Wonder Pack Special Cosmetic Bonus



The Founders Cosmetic Pack includes - 4 profile customizations - 1 fog of war tile set - 1 Founders palace skin

Those who pre-order the game before the game's launch also get the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack that comes with the Tecumseh Leader and Shawnee Civilization.

The Crossroads of the World Collection is due to launch sometime in March 2025 but is subject to change. The fingerprint says that "each DLC will be delivered automatically in-game in release," which is handy. Some games like Tekken 8 don't have that functionality.

Napoleon can be unlocked in Civilization VII if you make and connect a 2K account to the game.

Napoleon Can be Unlocked

Another leader you can unlock in Civilization VII is Napoleon Bonaparte, who has the Emperor Persona. All you need to do is connect the game to a 2K account to unlock him.

He has a unique ability called Empereur des Francais, which "reduces the Trade Route capacity for a target civilization and causes massive Grievances," according to the Steam page. You're also incentivized to be unfriendly or hostile with other leaders as he gets a bonus Gold per age for each.

One of the biggest changes in Civilization VII is that leaders aren't attached to specific civilizations this time around. You can have Napoleon rule over Egypt if you want to. "Gameplay bonuses like buffs or unique units are split between leaders and civilizations, allowing for a wider range of customizable societies," explains our sister site ScreenRant's preview.

Civilization VII launches for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 11. 2K is also expected to reveal details about WWE 2K25 later this month and PGA Tour 2K25 is on the way too.