It’s been a couple of months since Sid Meier's Civilization VII launched to an odd mix of excellent sales and fan backlash. It seems that while there is plenty to like about the premier 4X series’ latest entry, many were (and still are) upset due to performance issues, bugs and missing features. Such launches have, unfortunately, been more or less the norm in the AAA space for a long time now, but it was apparently unusual to see coming from the likes of Firaxis Games.

Still, Firaxis Games didn’t just shove Civilization VII out the door to live or die. The studio has been steadily updating its latest game since launch, with the latest, Update 1.2.0, dropping just this week. It’s a pretty sizable update too, bringing a large helping of sorely needed balance changes and new features to the game. If it can keep this up, then perhaps fans will all finally feel like they’re getting a worthy entry into their favorite series.

Balance changes in Update 1.2.0 focus mostly on food, population growth and resources. Until now, it seems that food and population growth have been hindered by certain bottlenecks, which have caused them to lag behind other avenues such as Science or Culture in terms of yield. With this update, the hard cap that used to block growth by increasing food supplies has been removed. Also, settlement growth will now follow a “quadratic curve,” meaning that costs will no longer dramatically increase as settlements grow.

More resources means more opportunities.