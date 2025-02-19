Final Fantasy XVI is a great game grounded by its rich story and lore, characters and action-heavy combat, but for old-school Final Fantasy fans, it’s gameplay focused too much on the action. Since Final Fantasy XIII’s announcement, Square Enix has been pushing their mainline, non-remake titles towards the action RPG route, culminating in Final Fantasy XVI. While great on its own merits, the embrace of action has left turn-based fans with little to turn to. Turn-based fans might finally get their game, however, this April when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Clair What: Expedition Who?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG that’s set in a dark fantasy world with a distinct French influence. The game follows protagonists Gustave, Maella, Lune, Sciel, Renoir, Verso, Monoco and Esquie as they travel into the unknown to step the Paintress. A god-like being, the Paintress appears once each year and paints a number in the sky. Everyone of that age automatically dies with the number dropping each year, bringing humanity ever closer to extinction.

The game is currently in development by new studio Sandfall Interactive and they aren’t shying away from the comparisons. According to creative director Guillaume Broche, the studio saw an opportunity in the market and are delivering a turn-based RPG that pulls heavily from the early Final Fantasy era along with Persona. The dark fantasy setting, end of the world plot, unique cast of characters with their own play styles, different ways to build and level up your characters, and turn-based combat all feel reminiscent of older Final Fantasy titles.

Where Clair Obscur’s gameplay separates itself from its inspiration is with its real-time elements. Unlike Final Fantasy, and more like Lost Odyssey, Sandfall Interactive has built real-time mechanics into its turn-based combat. You can time an attack perfectly to deal extra damage, dodge an attack to avoid damage, or parry the enemy to counterattack. Clair Obscur isn’t just a game where you build your characters, plan your attacks and then only participate when it’s your turn; it’s a game that keeps you involved throughout.

A whole new dark world of fantasy

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s gameplay and story synopsis might all look and read like something pulled out of an early Final Fantasy game, but it’s in the presentation where the game truly stands out. Inspired by the Art Deco style of France’s Belle Epoque era, Clair Obscur blends colors with ceramic textures to create a style unlike anything we’ve seen in a Final Fantasy or Persona game.

That gorgeous art style and the love and reverence for old-school RPGS like Final Fantasy all come together on the world map. That’s right, much like Final Fantasy games pre-X, players will be able to navigate a world map that, according to Broche, helps accentuate the fact that the player and characters are on an expedition. It’s a feature that’s long been missed and Sandfall intends on delivering.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is shaping up to be a love letter to RPGs of the past. Sandfall Interactive appears to have created a game that embraces the forgotten turn-based RPG, all while applying their own touch. Combat looks very much like it’s from a turn-based Final Fantasy or Persona, but with real-time mechanics that add additional spice to the gameplay. Meanwhile, the gorgeous art style is unlike anything we’ve seen from its contemporaries. Of course, only time will tell if Sandfall is able to weave all these elements into an excellent game. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is worth the journey to stop the Paintress.