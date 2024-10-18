Sandfall Interactive turned heads when it debuted Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 over the summer at the Xbox Games Showcase. The upcoming turn-based RPG just recently raised additional eyebrows when it revealed its impressive English voice cast lineup too. The developers are no doubt getting peppered with questions on its ambitious-looking project. And now they've responded to clarify two of the most important ones: how long and how much?

How long the adventure will last and how much it will ding the wallet are apparently high on consumers' minds because the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 X account directly addressed both, though one more specifically than the other. The recent tweet put out states that the players "can expect 30+ hours of main game," but they also note that there will be "as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners."

Big Game for a Small Team

The second portion of that quote seems to indicate that there will be about as much side content as the main game in Expedition 33. So all the completionists out there could spend somewhere around 60 hours in the upcoming real-time/turn-based hybrid JRPG to get to 100%.

The size and scope of the game are especially notable as Sandfall Interactive is a relatively small team. The French developer is comprised of just roughly thirty employees. In today's tweet, they dub themselves "a small team with an Indie spirit." They continue, saying "We're creating something we believe is truly special. We aren't an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our world as possible." Here's the posting in its entirety:

For the Retail Price of...

While Sandfall was happy to divulge the length of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the comments on the title's pricing seem a tad ambiguous. The tweet states that the "Pricing that you see from your local retailers is accurate." It's hard, however, to find a price listed on most of the larger retail sites. While most just allow you to wish list the game, Amazon does have it listed at $49.99 for the PlayStation 5.

We'll have to wait and see when exactly Sandfall Interactive and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's publisher, Kepler Interactive, will slate the game for release. But we do know courtesy of Xbox's recent Xbox Partner Preview that the game will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Outside of Xbox Series X|S, you can also pick it up on PC and PlayStation 5 sometime next year.