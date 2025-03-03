Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming title from Sandfall Interactive. Despite it being the independent studio's debut game, it finds itself in the rankings among many RPG fans' most anticipated list of games releasing this year. High production values, an interesting twist on turn-based combat and taking inspiration from popular JRPGs such as Final Fantasy and Persona are a large part of why fans of the genre are taking note. But there have been many games in the past which appeared to have a lot going for them, and when it came time to play they just couldn't match the hype. As the release date draws nearer, Hardcore Gamer was fortunate enough to be able to spend a few hours with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in order to get a greater feel of what one might expect when it does finally launch.

Related Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Channels Old School Final Fantasy to Satisfy Longtime Turned-Based RPG Fans Turn-based fans might finally get their game this April when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Year Of Death

The premise of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of morbid hope. Every year, someone known as the Paintress paints a number. This number is an age, and when the Paintress delivers her final stroke, the life of everyone of that age will end. Not wanting to accept that fate, every year an expedition sails to the main continent in hopes of erasing the Paintress from existence. Upon arrival to the continent, the Expedition has an encounter with a white-haired man who mercilessly destroys the crew. Gustave flees and wakes up alone in an unknown. Unsure of where he is, he begins the search for other survivors.

Beginning as Gustave, the player begins his solo trek searching for survivors until he's eventually reunited with Lune and Maelle, introducing us to three of the six playable characters. Aside from their personalities, the biggest difference between these characters are what skills they bring to the battlefield. Gustave's specialty is Overcharge, where he can conserve energy over several turns to unleash a more powerful attack. Lune has Elemental Stains, which are essentially different spells that can inflict elemental damage or status effects. Maelle has Fencing Stances, wherein how she welds her blade can lead to several different outcomes.