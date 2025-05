Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is home to many large Axon and one of these that you can find roaming around the overworld is the Serpenphare. An Axon growing plants out of its body, sporting a pink tail and a building for a head.

This is one of the trickier Axon roaming around the Continent, but once you discover its trick, it actually becomes quite easy.

Where Is The Serpenphare?