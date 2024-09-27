Almost every horror game fan will agree that the 2000s was a golden era. It was a period that introduced many to classics they still enjoy to this day. The games didn’t just scare you, but also scarred you (in the best way possible). Whether you were sneaking through fog-drenched streets, fighting off grotesque monsters or questioning your own sanity, these games left a lasting impact.

During that period, there were games like Resident Evil 4 which completely changed the action-horror genre. And don’t forget underrated gems like The Suffering, which had you fighting for survival and playing mind games. These horror games knew exactly how to send shivers down your spine.

10 Dead Space (2008)

How Many Limbs Can You Chop Off to Stay Alive?

The monsters in Dead Space are not just there to scare you or kill you instantly. They want to tear you limb from limb. So instead of just shooting them in the head, the best thing to do is to return the favor. But even after chopping off as many limbs as you can, you're still not safe.

The Zero-G section is one of my favorite places in Dead Space; you'll be floating in space while fighting off monsters. But if you are claustrophobic, you might want to have a rethink before jumping on Dead Space. With the tight corners, lights flickering, metal creaking and Necromorphs lurking in the shadows, every step you take feels like you’re walking into danger.

9 Resident Evil 4 (2005)

One of the Games that Shaped the Resident Evil Franchise

If you've been a horror game fan since the 2000s, then Resident Evil 4 needs no introduction. Its over-the-shoulder camera angle was revolutionary at the time, making every encounter feel more intimate and intense, but what truly made it more nervewarcking was the fact that you only had a few seconds to breathe after a high-stakes battle.

If you thought zombies were bad, wait until you face Ganados who were infected by Las Plagas. They aren’t stumbling around looking for brains -- they’re coming at you with pitchforks, axes and even the occasional chainsaw. But the real battle comes when you meet Lord Osmund Saddler. His mutated form is a spider-like creature, covered in eyeballs, tentacles and all the things that will haunt your dreams.

8 Penumbra: Black Plague (2008)

No Guns, No Swords To Save You

Penumbra: Black Plague isn't the kind of game that relies on over-the-top combat or jump scares, instead focusing on creating a constant, creeping sense of dread. It gives you this sense of powerlessness because you don’t have weapons.

You're not here to fight off hordes of zombies or monsters. Your only tools are your wits and the environment around you. This means your survival depends on your ability to solve puzzles, hide and run for your life. And there’s Clarence, the creepy, taunting and downright manipulative villain who tries to drive you insane.

7 Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005)

Solve Murder Mysteries and Hunt Down a Serial Killer

As an FBI agent hunting down a serial killer, your job gets more complicated as you have to also deal with increasingly-violent criminals and strange murder mysteries. What I really love about Condemned: Criminal Origins is the combat. You don’t just rely on guns; you can pick up a rusty pipe to defend yourself or smash someone with a locker door.

You're not just hacking through crazed attackers in Criminal Origins. You have to use forensic tools to collect clues, analyze crime scenes and track down a serial killer. This makes you feel like a true detective in a nightmarish world.

6 Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Fight Your Inner and Outer Demons

Silent Hill 2 took psychological horror to new heights in the 2000s by focusing not just on scary visuals but also on deep, emotional storytelling. The game messes with your head. Every strange character and grotesque monster you encounter feels like a reflection of the protagonist’s guilt, grief and trauma.

There’s also the Pyramid Head. This villain isn’t just terrifying -- he’s a symbol of James’s inner demons. Every encounter with Pyramid Head feels like a nightmare come to life, and he’s not just there to kill you -- he’s a constant reminder of the game's darker themes of guilt and punishment.

5 Manhunt (2003)

Blackmail Taken To A Whole New Level

In Manhunt, you're being forced to kill gang members in increasingly-horrific ways for the entertainment of a guy known as The Director. You have to be ready to stomach the brutal execution style in Manhunt.

You're required to creep through dark alleys and ruined buildings, sneaking up on enemies before delivering savage, often cinematic, kills. And you rely on makeshift weapons like plastic bags, shards of glass and crowbars. The longer you wait to strike, the more brutal the execution -- and the more points you score in The Director’s twisted game.

4 ObsCure (2004)

A High School Turned into a Nightmare

If there’s anywhere you don’t want sinister events to start unfolding, it’s a high school. But that’s exactly where the eerie atmosphere of ObsCure is set in. A group of students is trapped in a high school and one of them goes missing, and things quickly escalate into a fight for survival.

You basically have a flashlight and a gun to survive, but unlike most survival horror games of the time that focused on solo journeys, you can team up with a friend to play ObsCure.

3 Doom 3 (2004)

Go From Mars To Hell On Your Journey For Survival

Doom 3 is one of the classic games that showed how fun fighting for survival in a dark world can be. The research facility where the game is set is not dark and spooky -- it’s pitch black. And your flashlight can’t be used at the same time as your gun. So you're in a constant state of shoot and flash.

The Doom demons are bigger and meaner than ever, while the Imps can leap out of nowhere, crawling along walls or bursting from vents to get the jump on you. After battling it out in confined, industrial spaces on Mars, you will finally find yourself in Hell, where the enemies are relentless, and the visual design is nothing short of terrifying.

2 The Suffering (2004)

Can You Find Redemption As a Death Row Inmate?

The Suffering takes you through the halls of Abbott State Penitentiary as a death row inmate. But before you know it, a monstrous outbreak occurs and the prison is overrun with terrifying creatures. You have to fight your way through the chaos to uncover the truth about your past.

Each monster in The Suffering represents a different form of execution or torture you face. For instance, monsters like Slayers, whose limbs are embedded with blades, mean you will be decapitated to death.

1 Forbidden Siren 2 (2006)

How Do You Get Past Enemies Who Can’t Be Killed?

Forbidden Siren 2 is not one of those classics that heavily relies on jump scares, instead creating a constant sense of dread with its slow-burn tension. You have to do everything you can to not fall prey to monsters called the Shibito. These enemies are unlike your average zombies and can’t be killed, so get ready for relentless pursuit.

What I like most about Forbidden Siren 2 is that you can sightjack. This allows you to see through the eyes of your enemies. It’s like playing hide-and-seek, but with the added horror of seeing your character through the monster’s eyes.