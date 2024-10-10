A classic PS1 game Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is getting a remaster by Aspyr on all modern platforms and PC. This new version of an almost 25-year-old game features enhanced gameplay, models, environments, game modes, and more.

A Co-Op Star Wars Game

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is getting released for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 23 for $19.99. You can now pre-order the game through PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Aspyr seems to have pulled out the stops as the game is being brought back in 2024 with more modern controls. Even back in 2000 when the game first launched, the characters were hard to control, especially during platforming sections. You can switch between the modern and classic controls, however, if you want to feel nostalgic.

This game may be nostalgic for many as you can play as your favourite characters from Episode 1 and explore levels inspired by the locations of the film like Theed Palace. This new edition of Jedi Power Battles will come with unlocked characters from the start with all levels available from the get-go. You'll be able to play as the following characters:

Mace Windu

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Plo Koon

Adi Gallia

Qui-Gon Jinn

Darth Maul

Captain Panaka

Queen Amidala

Additionally, 13 new characters have been added to the playable roster, including the Rifle Droid, Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequay. You'll be able to try out all of these characters in two-player couch co-op. There is no mention of any online compatibility.

As well as the new characters, you'll be able to access the VS and training modes available through later releases of the game. Aspyr says there are "more surprises in this 25th-anniversary celebration" in the press release. There will be 10 levels in total for the campaign with bonus mini-games on the side to try out.

Aspyr Has Worked on Star Wars Before

This developer has brought back many classic Star Wars games from the past. For example, Episode 1 Racer is a favorite from the N64 era that has been revived for modern systems by Aspyr. It's also launched remastered versions of the Knights of the Old Republic, the Wii version of The Force Unleashed, Bounty Hunter, Republic Commando, and Jedi Knight series.

"LucasArts released a decent Star Wars game back in 2002 that, despite a great story, suffered from its control scheme and ambitious technical visuals," said our review of Bounty Hunter's remaster. "Fast-forward to 2024 and Aspyr has managed to clean up Star Wars: Bounty Hunter into the product it was always meant to be."