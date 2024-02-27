Key Takeaways WWE 2K24's DLC includes CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Post Malone, and more fan-favorites to follow throughout 2024.

Legends such as the Dudley Boyz and Iron Sheik join the lineup, along with music artist Post Malone and Raw commentator Pat McAfee.

Each DLC pack can be bought individually or as part of the Season Pass, which is included in the Deluxe and Forty Year of Wrestlemania editions.

With over 200 current and former Superstars on the roster, WWE 2K24 is already packed to the brim with fan-favorite wrestlers including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Booker T and many more.

Today, ahead of the game’s launch next week, 2K unveiled 25 additional playable characters and other bonuses that will be making their way to WWE 2K24 as part of its DLC plans for the rest of 2024. Some of the key inclusions are CM Punk, who made his return to WWE last year after a decade-long absence, and Jade Cargill, who has made limited appearances since joining the company last year, but was widely considered one of the top female performers at rival company AEW from 2020 to 2023. Iconic Legends such as the Dudley Boyz, Iron Sheik and the Honky Tonk Man will also join the lineup.

Luckily, the fun doesn’t stop at just those who have stepped into the ring before. Hip hop artist Post Malone, who helped curate the soundtrack for WWE 2K24, will also be a playable character as part of his titular pack releasing this June. Plus, Raw commentator and sports personality Pat McAfee will also have a dedicated DLC pack, which will feature other co-hosts as playable characters and MyFACTION cards, seemingly hinting that the likes of Michael Cole or Corey Graves may be able to take part in new match types like the Ambulance Match or Casket Match.

Each of the five DLC packs below can be purchased individually or as a whole with the WWE 2K24 Season Pass. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition will have immediate access to each pack as they launch, along with 72-hour early access to the game, the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack and the SuperCharger pack to quickly unlock several WWE Legends, new arenas and gain 200 Attribute Points in the MyRISE mode.

Check out the full DLC lineup below ahead of WWE 2K24’s launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One on March 8.

ECW Punk Pack - May 2024

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card and Superstar Cards

Post Malone & Friends Pack - June 2024

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart - Manager

MyFACTION Content: TBA

Pat McAfee Show Pack - July 2024

Pat McAfee;

Playable co-hosts TBA

MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards TBA

Global Superstars Pack - August 2024

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content: TBA

WCW Pack - November 2024

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content: TBA