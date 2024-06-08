Key Takeaways Get ready for laughs in Thank Goodness You're Here, a comedy slapformer set in the quirky town of Barnsworth.

Unleash your inner traveling salesman and take on oddjobs for the colorful locals in this Northern-English adventure.

Don't miss out on trying the demo during Steam Next Fest before the official release on August 1 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

It was less than a year ago -- during 2023's Gamescom Opening Live presentation -- that a peculiarly-stylized adventure/platformer, more than made its presence be known. And at the risk of coming across a little bias here, consider the prospect of a comical-if-crude take on Northern-English, working-class living via developer Coal Supper's Thank Goodness You're Here, one to take immediate notice of.

Now though, we finally have a date for when the game's self-prescribed "comedy slapformer" antics will be available for consumption. Thank Goodness You're Here getting a confirmed release date of August 1, which will see the game releasing across PS5, PS4, Switch & PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store).

I'm Going Down to Barnsworth, Gunna Have Myself A Time...

Set in the fictional Yorkshire-based town of Barnsworth, players take on the role of an unnamed traveling salesman whom, after a meeting with the town's mayor, finds himself taking on oddjobs for the locals. All of which are, to say the least, a colorful bunch...in more ways than one. While the extent of the game's adventure-platformer gameplay remains a mystery, it's the game's art-style -- as much its writing and cast performances -- that has very much helped this game achieve its notoriety as one to look forward to.

For anyone curious about checking out the game prior to release, Coal Supper will also be debuting a demo of the game to coincide with next week's upcoming Steam Next Fest, which commences this Monday, June 10.