There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.

The Neptunia series keeps going strong! This year’s release of Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution keeps the world of Gamindustri alive and gives fans more of what they love. In this latest title, Older Nep takes it upon herself to turn a struggling game studio around. Many previous games in the series received limited editions, so it’s no surprise that this game also gets one jam-packed full of goodies. Expect to find an art book, soundtrack, multiple cloth posters and steel case in addition to the game itself. In fact, there’s so much stuff that it doesn’t all quite fit within the $89.99 collectible box.

As with many limited editions that come from Idea Factory International, they tend to pack their boxes to the brim. The Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Limited Edition includes a copy of the game on the platform of your choice (Switch, PS4, PS5) outside of the box as is standard. Those who order from Iffy’s Online Store also get an exclusive trading card tossed in the shipping container. For the card collectors out there, it’s number 65, is called “Debug Squad” and features chibi art of characters from the game looking adorable.

Cute Collectible Box Contains Cuter Items

The collectible outer box also features the same four characters, posed perfectly for the front cover. There’s a cute office vibe going on as well, with paper clips, erasers and sticky notes decorating the edges and sides of the box. Once the box is opened up, it’s time to dig into every last item. Initially, fans are greeted with not one but two cloth posters. The posters are both A2-size (23.4” x 16.5”). One features the same art as the standard edition of Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, while the other focuses on fan-favorite character Noire in a wedding dress. The only weird thing about these is that they have the feel of a microfiber cloth rather than a fabric wall scroll or paper poster.

Next in the box is the steel game case. The art printed on both sides is utterly gorgeous, focusing on Older Nep on the front in both her normal and “Awakened” version. The back art features our other heroines in their “Goddess” forms. Once opened up, fans are treated to even more artwork. It’s a combat-styled scene on the inside, but just as cool. The biggest challenge with steel game cases always ends up being what to do with the regular game case after migrating a game into the steel case!

Enjoy Gamindustri’s Finest Tunes

Then there’s a cardboard sleeve to protect items from shifting around, and past that, onto the remaining items. The official soundtrack CD is next. It features fifteen tracks in all from the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution soundtrack. The only odd thing about this CD is the front cover artwork insert doesn’t completely reach the end of the case by a noticeable margin. This might be a manufacturing defect which didn’t impact all the CDs, but it is the case with this specific copy.

Once past another cardboard divider (which at first glance appears like the bottom of the box!) there is a last item for fans to enjoy: a hardcover art book. The art book is 6.3” x 8.1”, which is a bit bigger than the typical art book size. There are 48 full color pages inside, featuring pages on each of the characters, illustrations and finally concept art work. As usually is the case with art books, it’s probably best to not flip through it until having beat the game in case of any spoiler content contained within.

Neptunia fans continue to adore this series -- and this newest game is no exception. As of this writing, Iffy’s Online Store is already sold out of the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Limited Edition on PS4 and PS5. That means only the Switch version is still readily available for purchase in the US. A standard physical edition is also on the way for PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series for folks who don’t need all the extras. Of course, digital is also always an option (via Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store), but there’s just something special about owning a game from a series you enjoy in physical format.

