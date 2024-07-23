Celebrating is the ultimate payoff in football and College Football 25 has quite a few celebrations. There are combinations with all of the celebrations being mapped to the right stick, whether it be on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There are celebrations for touchdowns, first downs and interceptions. There are 28 in total and some are specific. There are four a piece for both first downs and interceptions, while the rest are touchdown celebrations. The game will prompt when a celebration can take place. Below are all the celebrations in College Football 25.

Touchdown Celebrations

Vibes - Right Stick Up

Shoot the arrow - Right Stick Right

Jacked - Right Stick Down

Tiger Swag - Right Stick Up + L2/LT

I Can't Hear You - Right Stick Right + L2/LT

The King - Right Stick Down + L2/LT

Strike a Pose - Right Stick Left + L2/LT

Who Cares - Right Stick Up + L1/LB

Cross Up - Right Stick Right + L1/LB

It's Time - Right Stick Down + L1/LB

Head Swag - Right Stick Left + L1/LB

Wave Goodbye - Right Stick Up + R2/RT

Little Baby - Right Stick Right + R2/RT

On his head - Right Stick Down + R2/RT

Put em to sleep - Right Stick Left + R2/RT

Point to fans - Right Stick Up + R2/RT

Come at me bro - Right Stick Right + R1/RB

Mic Drop - Right Stick Down + R1/RB

Salute or Show the Ice (Colorado Only) - Right Stick Left + R1/RB

First Down

Signal It - Right Stick Up

Touch em up - Right Stick Right

Jacked - Right Stick Down

Shake it off - Right Stick Left

Interception