Celebrating is the ultimate payoff in football and College Football 25 has quite a few celebrations. There are combinations with all of the celebrations being mapped to the right stick, whether it be on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There are celebrations for touchdowns, first downs and interceptions. There are 28 in total and some are specific. There are four a piece for both first downs and interceptions, while the rest are touchdown celebrations. The game will prompt when a celebration can take place. Below are all the celebrations in College Football 25.
Touchdown Celebrations
- Vibes - Right Stick Up
- Shoot the arrow - Right Stick Right
- Jacked - Right Stick Down
- Tiger Swag - Right Stick Up + L2/LT
- I Can't Hear You - Right Stick Right + L2/LT
- The King - Right Stick Down + L2/LT
- Strike a Pose - Right Stick Left + L2/LT
- Who Cares - Right Stick Up + L1/LB
- Cross Up - Right Stick Right + L1/LB
- It's Time - Right Stick Down + L1/LB
- Head Swag - Right Stick Left + L1/LB
- Wave Goodbye - Right Stick Up + R2/RT
- Little Baby - Right Stick Right + R2/RT
- On his head - Right Stick Down + R2/RT
- Put em to sleep - Right Stick Left + R2/RT
- Point to fans - Right Stick Up + R2/RT
- Come at me bro - Right Stick Right + R1/RB
- Mic Drop - Right Stick Down + R1/RB
- Salute or Show the Ice (Colorado Only) - Right Stick Left + R1/RB
First Down
- Signal It - Right Stick Up
- Touch em up - Right Stick Right
- Jacked - Right Stick Down
- Shake it off - Right Stick Left
Interception
- Wave Goodbye - Right Stick Up
- Why you throwing my way - Right Stick Right
- Strapped - Right Stick Down
- Head Swag - Right Stick Left