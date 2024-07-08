Key Takeaways EA Sports releases College Football 25 gameplay trailer featuring Donovan Edwards and influencer BordeauxYT.

New features include wear and tear, player fatigue, and twenty different celebrations.

College Football 25 will release on July 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with pre-orders available for Deluxe and MVP Editions.

EA Sports has released a full gameplay trailer for the upcoming College Football 25. The trailer includes Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and influencer BordeauxYT playing two games against one another. This gives a broader spectrum of what to expect with the gameplay and what to expect during the game in real time. The trailer measures in at 21:04 and can be watched here. The two also provide their feedback on the gameplay while insight is provided by a panel of Nick Mizesko as host, Design Director Scott O'Gallagher and Gameplay Designer Will Sykes. This video shows a good summarization of all the detailed content involving the gameplay that has been released in recent weeks.

Go Blue

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards went into this game blind and provides plenty of excitement. He is quoted with saying the "graphics are spot on" and loves the fact the offense looks to the side during a drive. Wear and Tear is discussed along with overall player fatigue as this is introduced in the player reticle underneath the selected player. The more these are down, the more vulnerable the player is and the toughness rating is designated to combat this.

The panel also breaks down the three different pitch differences being added this year and the advantages to each. The coverage shells on defense are also noted which allow for disguising looks against the offense. Edwards also noted he is a big fan of the stick work and this is more responsive than it has ever been. He pulls off two jukes on a touchdown run that is fluid. The panel also made Edwards aware of the twenty different celebrations in the game.

Donovan Dominates

Donovan Edwards brought his A game to this matchup against Bordeaux. The Turbo mode, for upping the tempo, was used by both across the board and it actually causes the defense to be a bit delayed. Two games were played featuring the Michigan challenging both Texas and Penn State, one game at home and the other on the road. Edwards notes the entrances are very accurate. Playing on the road also showcased how the Stadium Pulse works. While no final score was provided for the games, Edwards was up big in both. The game also showed Edwards' breakaway speed.

College Football 25 will release on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is available for pre-order now as the Deluxe Edition will provide three days early access. GameStop is still offering their package that includes a football, a locker and a jersey along with extra in-game money with the Deluxe Edition. The MVP Edition also includes both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 at a discounted price.