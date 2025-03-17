The popular EA Sports College Football 25 has received a huge discount at Best Buy in the United States. It is currently selling for $9.99 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Due to its tremendous sales, the series will likely get another entry during the summer, possibly leading to College Football 25's low price.

Sports game players can now score a touchdown at Best Buy (thanks TheGamer) with the cheap price of EA Sports College Football 25. You can now save $60 off the original asking price at a local Best Buy or on the store's website. You can also get Geek Squad protection on the product for two years for $2.99, but as this series is an annually-released product, there doesn't seem much point for that.

EA Sports College Football 25 launched back in July 2024 and has dominated sales charts. According to Circana (via GameRant), the sports game was the second best-selling title of 2024 only behind the juggernaut Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This could be due to the long period fans had to wait for another college football game.

Our EA Sports College Football 25 praises developer EA Orlando's work on the game, calling it "quite possibly the best EA SPORTS football experience to date." "This game truly makes the player feel like they are running and coordinating the offense," said the article. "Added hot routes, putting players in motion to take advantage of mashups, and the biggest addition with full offensive line adjustments that actually work will have everyone reading defenses on every play." The game has an impressive 81 OpenCritic Top Critic average with 84% of outlets recommending the sports title.

EA Sports College Football 25 strangely doesn't have a PC port. Hopefully, the next entry will include a port for computers.

It might be time to celebrate as the cover of EA College Football 26 seems to have leaked, according to Sports Illustrated. According to the outlet, the leaked image includes the following:

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart

A few coaches are also outlined. They are:

Kirby Smart, Georgia

James Franklin, Penn State

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Hopefully, EA College Football 26 will impress fans as much as the prior year's title.