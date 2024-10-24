EA SPORTS has announced its latest title update for College Football 25. This update is now available across both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A long list of updates is included with new uniform pieces added for a plethora of schools, updates to preexisting uniforms, and 718 new NIL Players. That is almost the entire NFL in terms of roster additions, but EA got it done to help fill in more gaps on the roster. Competition Nissan Stadium has also been added to the game along with updated team and player ratings. The devs have added Adobe Express integration into Team Builder, which will drastically improve the team creation process. You can check out the previous title update here.

GAMEPLAY

General

Refreshed the Ability Loadouts of players in Front End Rosters. DEV NOTE: These ability changes are based on current player performance this season and changes to their ratings. We focused on the Top 25 teams in the game and their players. This will result in players like Ashton Jeanty receiving an upgrade to his abilities. Make sure to check out your favorite players to see if they have had any changes!

Reduced the frequency of pitches out of tackles missing the pitch back.

Fixed aftershock ability inappropriately triggering on blocks.

Alignment

Fixed an issue where using a Cover 3 Shell on a Cover 1 Blitz play vs Empty Base Flex or Trio would result in the Tight End being left open.

Fixed an issue where using a Two High Coverage Shell (Cover 2, Cover 4, etc.) on Nickel Over Double Bracket would cause the defense to align in a single high safety look.

Fixed an issue where using a Cover 2 Coverage Shell on a Cover 1 play would result in the Tight End being left unguarded.

Fixed an issue where using a Cover 0 Coverage Shell on Cover 2 Man vs Empty Base, Empty Chip, or Empty Quads would result in the inside receiver being left unguarded.

Coverage

Added Box Call logic to Cover 4 Quarters and Cover 4 Palms to better Cover Bunch Formation route combinations. DEV NOTE : Box Call logic will dictate which eligible receiver a defender picks up/matches on. This is especially effective against Bunch and will have defenders in the best position to cover their assignments. Deep Zone, Quarter Flat, and 3 Rec Hook defenders will coordinate to make sure all eligible receivers are picked up.

Fixed an issue where giving a Safety on the left side of the field the Outside Third L Defensive Hot Route would assign him to play outside third on the other side of the field.

Fixed an issue where some press animations would press the receiver 10 yards down the field.

Pass Blocking

Addressed an issue where using the Defensive Linemen Slant Inside Command would cause defenders to rush into the same gap.

Changed the functionality of Defensive Linemen Shifts on Double A Gap defensive formations to eliminate unrealistic alignments.

Fixed an issue where Pass Block targeting lines were not appearing when the user would enter Pass Block adjustments.

Added new logic for Defenders to no longer be able to instantly disengage to the outside if they are given the Slant Inside D-Line Adjustment pre-snap.

Settings & UI

Fixed the issue where users would not get any clock run off with Accelerated Clock turned ON for Online Head-to-Head Ranked Games.

Fixed an issue where the Switch Stick delay setting that a user would set would not stick once the user changed the menu.

DYNASTY

Fixed an issue with the Power lineman archetype where they would not progress Pass Block Finesse.

Updated Bryant-Denny Stadium to be Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Fixed an issue where the prospect list performed a full refresh every time a recruit is targeted.

Various news story fixes.

Resolved an issue preventing custom schedules from working properly.

Fixed an issue with how weights were displayed in the Team Needs screen.

Fixed an issue where the free practice tile would not always appear in the Dynasty Hub.

Fixed an issue where you could not super sim from the play calling screen when playing as a coordinator.

Increased the amount of wear and tear damaged body parts recover on week advance.

When viewing a recruit in the recruiting board, you are now able to change which recruit you are looking at by going up/down on the right stick.

COLLEGE ULTIMATE TEAM

Included Play A Friend as a playable mode.

Increased AP limit to 12 for Season 3

Increased the AP cost of ‘Aftershock’ from 2 AP to 5 AP. Having 4 Defensive Linemen with Aftershock is no more.

Fixed issues that were causing the following combinations to be unplayable in Lineups: Warren Sapp and Booger Mcfarland Brian Bosworth and Payton WIlson Tavon Austin and Kamdyn Benjamin

Players can now have both a Travis Hunter WR and Travis Hunter CB in your lineup at once.

Fixed player appearances in silhouettes.

Nissan stadium is now the default stadium for Playstation tournaments.

Fixed a crash that was occurring when reaching gameplay after changing your favorite team within your profile.

Fixed stability issues that were causing long load times in Menus after users navigated to the Item Binder.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Open Next Pack’ functionality.

Promoting to Starter from the Item Detail View no longer duplicates the player's name on the screen.

‘In Lineup’ tags are no longer added on player items that are not in your lineup when flipping them in the item binder.

Fixed an issue with the Live Events Tab that caused the screen to flicker after navigating around.

Fixed overlap text on the Auction Details Screen .

Fixed scaling issue that was occurring in the Catalog after selecting ‘Find this Item’ from Sets.

Increased the size of the NAT, BND, and LTD labels that may appear on Player Items.

Position names no longer overlap with the lineup tabs on the Lineup Screen.

Viewing the back of a Player Item in a Fantasy Pack and advancing to the next round no longer causes attributes of the previously viewed item to appear instead of the correct items attributes.

Cleaned up overlapping text with Pack offers in Stores.

Stars within a Challenge Sequence and Milestone screen are now displaying correctly.

Selecting a wildcard slot in any set no longer allows you to choose from any player in your collection. Previously, users would select a player and then receive a server error afterwards.

ROAD TO GLORY

Various scenario fixes

Removing a rogue pickup basketball scenario that triggers multiple times for some players.