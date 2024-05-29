Key Takeaways College Football 25 brings depth and immersion with unique play selection and broadcast features like Stories of Saturday.

The game captures the atmosphere and emotion of college football, with multiple commentary teams for a professional experience.

EA offers pre-order details for College Football 25, with a Deluxe Edition for early access and an MVP bundle option available.

Towards the end of its life cycle, the NCAA Football series incorporated the ESPN license into its presentation and included College Gameday during game introductions and a halftime show with Rece Davis. This will not be the case with College Football 25, but in reality the presentation during broadcasts will really only be missing the ESPN name on the screen as everything else will feel like Saturday. New elements have been introduced that are far more important that will really shine in Dynasty Mode in terms of encompassing the player into their season. Even though ESPN assisted a good bit with the game with providing information and lending their broadcasters, EA will provide its own unique presentation to College Football 25.

Stories of Saturday

There will be a lot of different aspects to College Football 25 that involve depth and immersion. The development team has added a unique take to the play selection screen with the picture and picture view. While replays will still play in the game, there will be a dedicated section to view the broadcast of the game within the screen. At the upper right portion of the screen will be Stories of Saturday, however, which will not only tie to the game but will tie to the Dynasty mode. This helps to gauge matchups, identify Impact Player, the events going on in the game and more.

When playing a season, however, this will display standings, rankings, stats, College Football Playoff tracking, Heisman tracking and more. This won't be something that is just viewable as the commentators will discuss these things during the game to allow a greater sense of immersion in not only the current game, but the season. This was experienced first hand at a recent EA Preview Event for College Football 25 and having added context to things that are happening is important to the player experience.

Close

The Television Experience

The production value while playing the game is much higher than previous games as the atmosphere, emotion and pageantry are all captured in a professional manner. There are tons of little details that fans of specific schools will be able to point out thanks to how the production is executed. While there is no ESPN, players will have the option for two broadcasts teams. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will automatically handle the big games, while a regional broadcast will have Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack calling the games.

Everyone involved in commentary recorded lines of dialogue over recent years while taking the best take for each line. During the recent visit, we were able to witness this first hand as everyone will continue to add commentary to the game. A ticker and a score overlay will be placed across the bottom of the screen with various splash transition screens that cut to replays throughout the game. EA is doing everything to make sure the player experience remains engaging.

Related EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 Release Date, Cover Athletes Announced EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 will feature three of the current stars in college football rather than an athlete that graduated, which is what the ser

College Football 25 will launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition provides three-day early access and both the Standard and Deluxe are available for pre-order now. Those that subscribe to EA Play will have a trial period beginning on July 16. EA is also offering an MVP bundle that includes digital versions of both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 (2024) for a limited time. You can check out the pre-order details here.