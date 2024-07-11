Key Takeaways Living the Life of a College Athlete in Road to Glory means balancing academics, athletics, and gameday excitement.

Player Pathways in College Football 25 offer four choices, each with unique challenges and gameplay styles.

Mental abilities, player customization, and weekly agendas play key roles in shaping the Road to Glory journey.

After all the information to drop about College Football 25, the last deep dive is here as we inch closer to glory. Road to Glory is the career-based mode the series has offered as it returns for the reboot. While some information has been released including the fact that there will be no high school games and that the players are transferrable to Madden NFL 25, this deep dive will shore up the holes on the details. The developers have stated they would like users to create multiple players and live the life of a college athlete. This means managing players both on and off the field.

Core Elements

The development team fully immersed themselves in the college experience so they could properly replicate this in College Football 25. They spoke with current and former players, engaged in the EA community and absorbed a ton of stories and experiences. The goal was to be both authentic and engaging while offering replayable experiences. The core anchors are Living the Life of a College Athlete, Week-to-Week Experience, Fast to Fun and Highly Replayable and Foundation for the Future.

Living the Life of a College Athlete is all about the immersion. The excitement of gameday combined with the balancing of academics and athletics. With the Week-to-Week Experience, every decision will matter especially key in-game decisions and time management. Players will need to manage time between practice, studying, social activities and making critical plays on the field. This will shape the experience as inspiration was drawn from story-driven games where meaningful decisions with no clear right answer laid the groundwork. The mode is designed to be fast paced with multiple storylines and pathways to explore. This year's Road to Glory will lay the groundwork for the future to build on the foundation of the mode going forward.

Player Pathways

There are four choices to select and decide how the recruit's journey will be. Selecting an elite recruit will offer the highest overall rating of 79. This player is expected to contribute immediately at most programs across the country. Choosing this will nab one extra mental ability and five starting skill points that can be upgraded. Blue chip prospects will start with a 75 OVR with one mental ability and four skill points and can contribute immediately in most programs. Contributors will have the chance to get on the field earlier in their career, but will need to work harder for playing time. They are granted three skill points and no additional mental ability. The underdog is the true Road to Glory story. This is the hardest starting point with little playing time and a 60 OVR receiving only two skill points.

The positions available in Road to Glory are quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback. Each positions offers its own unique set of challenges and gameplay styles. Archetypes will affect starting attributes and skill group caps along with physical abilities available. These examples include Field General or Scrambler for quarterbacks, which will provide different abilities that provide boosts in specific areas. After doing all this, players can then customize their recruits with new gear customizations including pants above the knee, scrunched socks, tights, hoodies and more. Quarterbacks can also select a throwing style animation.

Mental abilities will also play a pivotal role in College Football 25. Every position will have three core mental abilities that are tied to weekly agenda. Fan favorites will increase composure gains at home and are tied to academics. Keeping a GPA above 3.0, this ability is activated. Road dog does the same thing, but on the road. This is tied to the brand meter and once influencer status is gained, it will activate. Finally, clearheaded limits the amount of composure lost during gameplay and is tied to leadership. Choosing an Elite or Blue Chip player will enable an additional mental ability.

The Journey Begins

The mode begins with an interview with a local TV reporter, Donna Harper. Donna will ask about the recruit's motivations and this will formulate the Ideal Pitch. This can include aspiring for a national Championship, early starter or NFL goals. This determines the schools that align with the goals. The process moves onto Signing Day with an interest bar from the schools provided. If the OVR rating for the recruit is close to the school's current starter, this will initiate a position battle.

The Weekly Agenda is where players will manage their recruit off the field. This involves allocating time to various activities such as academics, weight room and socializing. Practice will play a pivotal role in development and progression of the recruit. There's only one minigame each week and has a score threshold to earn different medals. This gains coach trust and will improve position on the team. Players will select their minigame each week. You can read the deeper details of the Road to Glory journey here. College Football 25 will release on July 19 and early access on July 16.