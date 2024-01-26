Key Takeaways Islands of Insight is an upcoming shared-world puzzle game with over 10,000 puzzles to solve, covering various sub-genres and styles.

The game aims to appeal to players of all experience levels, from newcomers to puzzle enthusiasts.

The developers hope that the combination of an online MMO-styled format with the puzzle genre will make the game stand out and offer a unique experience.

More often than not, when you think of Puzzle games or Puzzle genre-affiliated releases, you often associate these kinds of titles as that of single-player only experiences. Let alone experiences that are far removed from integrating some required form of online connectivity with other players. But developers Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios are hoping that going the way of a more online MMO-styled format for their upcoming release, Islands of Insight, will better help it stand out from the crowd.

Described as a shared-world puzzle game, boasting over 10,000 puzzles to solve, players are tasked with exploring the game's setting while uncovering puzzles that span pretty much all sub-genres, categories and styles of puzzles. Be it tile-matching, spatial positioning, multi-floor mazes or getting the exact angle right to thread a line through a series of interlocking rings, Islands of Insight digs deep into the well of the genre's lengthy history. With the intent, as the developers claim, to appeal to all experience levels, be it newcomers to the genre or those looking for the next great time-sink of a Puzzle game.

From our own experience, having played samples of the game's previous builds a couple of times in the recent past, it's most certainly a time-sink when it comes to the sheer breadth and variety of puzzles on offer. The question is whether it can marry the concept of an ongoing, shared-world format with that of the Puzzle genre to create something satisfying, let alone entirely unique to the genre. We won't have long to wait to find out though, as the game releases for PC on February 13. Check out the game's deep-dive below to see how the game is shaping up.