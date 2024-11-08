In the world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard your journey is never a solo adventure. Companions enrich your experience with their unique backstories, gripping personalities and game-changing abilities. Although it’s a bit sad that there are only seven companions in The Veilguard, each one brings a distinct flavor to your journey.

You could add the fierce warrior brandishing dual axes to your party or any of the three mages wielding ancient powers, but not all companions are created equal. Some excel in battle, while others shine in their roles as strategists or moral compasses. So here’s our definitive ranking of every companion in The Veilguard.

7 Davrin

A Warrior Who Hunts Down Monsters

Davrin is a bold Dalish elf who followed his restless spirit into the legendary ranks of the Grey Wardens . Although he’s not a rogue, Davrin prefers a life of adventure. But instead of killing and picking locks, he hunts down monsters.

As a warrior, Davrin doesn’t shy away from a fight. In fact, he’s at the frontline when it’s time for battle. Adding an extra layer of awesomeness, Davrin has a young pet named Assan. You will have the opportunity to play with this giant bird in the Lighthouse.

6 Taash

Fire-Breathing Warrior

Taash is a daring, fire-breathing Qunari warrior who’s not here to play around. Taash is all for the adventure. They seek out danger wherever they can find it, even joining up with the Lords of Fortune as a dragon hunter.

Armed with dual axes, Taash is a direct, no-nonsense fighter who can exhale flames to set enemies ablaze. To recruit Taash, you’ll find them on a mission in Rivain, facing off against the Antaam in “The Dragon Slayer” quest. They’re ready to join your cause as soon as you encounter them, bringing all their fiery passion and fearless fighting skills straight to your party.

5 Bellara Lutare

Clever, Driven and Eager to Dive into the Unknown

Bellara Lutare is a fiercely-curious and wildly-creative elf mage. As part of the Veil Jumpers, she’s got a razor-sharp focus and an unquenchable thirst for uncovering ancient Elvhenan’s secrets. And it’s not just a passing interest. Bellara is all-in, totally obsessed with the mysteries of her ancestors and won’t stop until she’s unraveled them.

She’s the only companion blessed with Electrical power, so don’t underestimate her in battle. If you want to add Bellara to your party, you can recruit her when you are in the “In Entropy’s Grasp” quest.

4 Neve Gallus

A Private Investigator

Neve Gallus is a human mage and a rebel at heart. She challenges the rigid traditions of the empire and fights for a brighter future. And even though she uses a prosthetic leg, she’s a terrific fighter.

Gallus’ icy magic is as chilling as her tough attitude. Icebreaker ability launches six freezing projectiles at enemies, dealing heavy cold damage. And when she’s losing her breath, there’s a spell that instantly restores her health. You’ll first meet Neve in the quest "The End of the Beginning."

3 Emmrich Volkarin

A Necromancer with Explosive and Healing Powers

Emmrich is driven by a deep sense of duty to shield others from dark forces while also fueling his obsession with understanding the Fade. And he isn’t alone -- he’s joined by his friend called Manfred, who is basically a skeleton that communicates by hissing.

This Necromancer human can summon spirits to cause explosive necrotic damage, perfect for when things need a swift end. Then there’s The Bell Tolls, a curse that dooms enemies to a slow, explosive death -- a dark but fitting touch for a necromancer. To bring Emmrich onto your team, head to the Necropolis in Nevarra for the “Where the Dead Must Go” quest. He’ll join you there as a knowledgeable guide.

2 Lace Harding

A Bow-Wielding Scout

The first thing you need to know about Lace Harding is that she’s an Inquisition agent, meaning she’s not among any main faction that you can choose when making your character. While Harding loves nature and animals, don’t underestimate her ability to deal serious damage.

She’s got a bow, which comes in handy when she wants to knock enemies off balance. She’s automatically recruited during the beginning mission, “The End of the Beginning,” and stays with you, ready to face any challenge.

1 Lucanis Dellamorte

An Assassin Who’s in it for Work, Not Fame

Lucanis Dellamorte is a lethal rogue with a serious knack for handling powerful mages. This guy isn’t just your average Crow; he’s a master assassin, trained by none other than his grandmother, Caterina Dellamorte. And when I say “trained,” I mean Caterina drilled her methods into him, cane and all. Little Lucanis got a whack every time he messed up.

He wasn’t exactly her biggest fan back then, but he’s come to realize her ruthless ways were meant to make him survive the deadly life of a Crow. Lucanis prefers a low profile. He’s in it for the work, not the fame. But getting Lucanis as a companion is not exactly a walk in the park. You'll have to dive into an underwater lab to track down a rogue mage in the “Sea of Blood” quest.