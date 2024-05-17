Key Takeaways EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 promises faster gameplay mirroring the explosiveness of college football with CampusIQ.

New features include a Wear & Tear System, strategic substitutions, Homefield Advantage, and dynamic commentary teams.

Classic ways to play include Dynasty mode, Road to Glory, Road to the College Football Playoff, and College Football Ultimate Team.

Today, EA finally lifted the curtain on the much anticipated EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25. While the cover athletes have been announced, the details of what to expect in the game that launches on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is finally laid out. You can now view the first official gameplay trailer that will be run by CampusIQ here. CampusIQ is designed to promise faster gameplay that mirrors the explosiveness of college football and the expected 134 FBS schools in the game. Along with the college pagentry and atmospheres the series long incorporated up until 2013, fans can expect a modern version with different broadcast options and more.

“EA SPORTS College Football is BACK! We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “College Football 25 is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”

CampusIQ to the Front

While one can't argue with the speed of the NFL, the explosiveness in college football is unmatched. CampusIQ is set on mirroring this rather it be a Flexbone offense or an Air Raid offense. With CampusIQ, player ratings will fluctuate throughout the game. Along with team tiers and an in-game passing mechanic that is custom to college, this will incorporate a unique feel to the game. The developers have also incorporated a Wear & Tear System that will break players down as they take hits. Players will need to manage health, limit fatigue, assess risk of injury, and avoid on-field mistakes. This will be accomplished by strategic substitutions and rotations, so depth will play a key. Pre-Snap Recognition allows players to read the game and matchups and decide who is going to get the ball. Homefield Advantage will also alter games as the screen will shake, pre-play icons go missing and player art moves.

EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 will feature two commentary teams for the first time. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the marquee matchups in the game, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack will handle all other matchups. The broadcast presentation will also implement a dynamic picture-in-picture play-call system to help take in the atmosphere in-between plays. Players can also expect the sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots and other unique touches for 134 FBS universities, bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Each team will also have unique run-outs, rivalry rituals, sychronized crowd-chants, a loudness meter and real gameday audio. Everything about the feel of college football will be here.

Classic Ways to Play