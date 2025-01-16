NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped the gameplay trailer for the latest Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns guest fighter, Conan the Barbarian.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns' roster is about to get an Arnold Schwarzenegger-sized addition. Conan the Barbarian is nearly here, bringing his biceps, sword, and warrior-mentality to Mortal Kombat. The Cimmerian warrior from the Conan the Barbarian 1982 film features the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, though, unfortunately, not his voice, and arrives on January 21 for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners. He'll be available for purchase standalone for everyone else on January 28.

Behold the Might of the Barbarian

Dubbed one of the most formidable warriors the world has ever seen, Conan the Barbarian enters Mortal Kombat 1 ready to defend Earthrealm against any would-be tyrants and invaders. In battle, Conan wields his Atlantean Sword to great effect. He's capable of performing numerous maneuvers capable of disorienting his opponents, including a wide array of sword spins, overhead chops, and even the ability to deflect projectiles back at enemies. While many of Mortal Kombat 1's fighters might like to attack at a distance, Conan is all about deliver brute force and has the moves to get him up close and personal. The gameplay trailer also provides a look at one of his Fatalities. There's also a nice tease of his Animailty, which sees Conan turn into a bull.

Notably, this marks the second time an Arnold Schwarzenegger character appeared in a Mortal Kombat game. The Terminator arrived as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. While that character was also modeled after Arnold Schwarzenegger, he also did not return to voice him.

Only One Fighter Left

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launched September 2024 with the promise of six new fighters; three Mortal Kombat characters and three guest characters. The three Mortal Kombat characters (Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot) launched alongside the expansion in September. The three guest characters, however, would release overtime. The first, Ghostface, launched back in November. Conan the Barbarian, launching January 21, is the second guest character. That just leaves the T-1000 from The Terminator franchise. After that, it is unknown if NetherRealm Studios intends on adding any more fighters to the game.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.