Key Takeaways Conor McGregor joins HITMAN World of Assassination as The Disruptor in a new mission set on the island of Sgail during an exclusive conclave.

A DLC pack including The Ostentatious two-level Arcade contract, outfit, items, and cosmetics for Freelancer Safehouse is available now.

Players can look forward to new seasonal content, challenges inspired by community, new contracts, and returning events in the game.

IO Interactive has announced a new mission coming to HITMAN World of Assassination. The game continues to get content long after its release as this mission will have a big name attached to it. Conor McGregor will be featured as The Disruptor for this content and an Elusive Target for HITMAN World of Assassination players. He will be in the game for a limited time, but The Disruptor Mission is available today on PlayStation 5|4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The mission will be free until Monday, July 29 for newcomers as part of the Free Starter Pack.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Conor to HITMAN World of Assassination. Players are really going to enjoy this new mission which blends the best of HITMAN World of Assassination with the raw charisma and energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world. I’m excited to see our players diving it this new mission and enjoying what the team has created.” said Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The MMA Plot

Conor McGregor will basically be playing himself in the story. The Disruptor is a multi-millionaire MMA fighter that is being targeted by Agent 47. The mission takes place on the island of Sgail during conclave of the secretive Ark Society. This society is comprised of the world's richest and most powerful. The target being The Disruptor will be facing off in the octagon against the CEO of Quantum Leap and a combat sports enthusiast, Tim Quinn. The stakeholders at Quantum Leap have tasked Agent 47 to take out The Disruptor before getting involved with the fight due to fear of ridicule for Quinn.

The Disruptor Pack – Available in Stores now (RRP: $4.99/€4.99/£3.99)

A DLC Pack launches today alongside the return of The Disruptor mission, which will include:

- Permanent access to The Ostentatious – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Disruptor Elusive Target

- An outfit: The Disruptor Fur Coat

- Three items: The Disruptor Kettlebell, the Disruptor Resistance Band, the Disruptor Cane

- A set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the Elusive Target mission, including the iconic Money Pit.

New Seasonal Content

Four new challenges will be included for the season of The Disruptor that were inspired by the HITMAN community. These will be added throughout the season along with returning Elusive Targets and new Curated Contracts. Players can expect the Dartmoor Garden Show even to return as it will also be available through the Free Starter Pack in July. Other additions include a new Twitch Drop, the Purple Streak Suitcases, which will be unlocked by watching one hour of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch between June 27 and July 7.